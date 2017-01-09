College Football Hall of Fame Class as Star-Studded as Ever
2017’s College Football Hall of Fame Class features some of the greatest players of all-time
On the dawn of the college football national championship, the College Football Hall of Fame class was released by the National Football Foundation. Among the elected players there are five national champions, a Heisman winner, six conference players of the year, and a Rose Bowl MVP.
“We are extremely proud to announce the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”
Here are the 13 inductees for this years College Football Hall of Fame.
Players
- BOB CRABLE – LB, Notre Dame (1978-81)
- MARSHALL FAULK – RB, San Diego State (1991-93)
- KIRK GIBSON – WR, Michigan State (1975-78)
- MATT LEINART – QB, Southern California (2003-05)
- PEYTON MANNING – QB, Tennessee (1994-97)
- BOB McKAY – OT, Texas (1968-69)
- DAT NGUYEN – LB, Texas A&M (1995-98)
- ADRIAN PETERSON – RB, Georgia Southern (1998-2001)
- MIKE RUTH – NG, Boston College (1982-85)
- BRIAN URLACHER – DB, New Mexico (1996-99)
Coaches:
- DANNY FORD – 122-59-5; Clemson (1978-89), Arkansas (1993-97)
- LARRY KEHRES – 332-24-3; Mount Union (Ohio) (1986-2012)
- STEVE SPURRIER – 228-89-2; Duke (1987-89), Florida (1990-2001), South Carolina (2005-15)
The Hall of Fame has inducted less than 1,000 players since 1951, roughly two ten-thousandths of a percent (.002) of all collegiate football players in the games’ history, according to the NFF.
