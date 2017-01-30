Colin Cowherd roasts the Atlanta Falcons’ ‘Rise Up’ slogan

If you use Twitter at all this weekend, there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing Atlanta Falcons fans tweeting #RiseUp. It’s been the team’s motto since 2010, and is now one of 32 official NFL hashtags.

The Falcons have also adopted the hashtag #InBrotherhood.

You have to battle with everything you have to achieve the ultimate goal. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/srhbMMnyqn — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 30, 2017

On Monday’s episode of “The Herd,” live from Houston, Colin Cowherd took a shot at #RiseUp, and said that franchises that are accustomed to success don’t have to resort to using catchy slogans to rally fans on social media.

Catchy slogans don’t win Super Bowls. Just ask the Patriots pic.twitter.com/5KQxQF4gqN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 30, 2017

“Can I just say this? Of course I can, the show is called The Herd. The one thing that’s a big turn-off with Atlanta, to me, is their slogan. #RiseUp.

“OK, stop. Any time a team gets to a Final Four or they get to a Super Bowl or they get to a World Series and they’re not accustomed to doing it, they’re always the slogan team.

“They’re the team that comes in with a ‘refuse to lose!’ They’re the team that comes in with ‘we believe and will achieve!’ It’s like a really bad political statement.

“So Atlanta’s the team now that’s not accustomed to this. So they ‘won’t be denied!’

“And I’ve worked in radio long enough to know: The catchier the slogan, the worse the radio station.

“Atlanta’s coming in with a slogan, ‘rise up, refuse to lose!’ … The San Antonio Spurs don’t have slogans, and UConn women’s basketball doesn’t have a slogan. And Alabama football doesn’t have a slogan. And the Patriots don’t have a slogan. So Atlanta, you may win, but I have no interest in ‘we believe and will achieve! We are rising up!’ “