Colin Cowherd roasts the Atlanta Falcons’ ‘Rise Up’ slogan

Nick Schwartz

If you use Twitter at all this weekend, there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing Atlanta Falcons fans tweeting #RiseUp. It’s been the team’s motto since 2010, and is now one of 32 official NFL hashtags.

The Falcons have also adopted the hashtag #InBrotherhood.

On Monday’s episode of “The Herd,” live from Houston, Colin Cowherd took a shot at #RiseUp, and said that franchises that are accustomed to success don’t have to resort to using catchy slogans to rally fans on social media.

“Can I just say this? Of course I can, the show is called The Herd. The one thing that’s a big turn-off with Atlanta, to me, is their slogan. #RiseUp.

“OK, stop. Any time a team gets to a Final Four or they get to a Super Bowl or they get to a World Series and they’re not accustomed to doing it, they’re always the slogan team.

“They’re the team that comes in with a ‘refuse to lose!’ They’re the team that comes in with ‘we believe and will achieve!’ It’s like a really bad political statement.

“So Atlanta’s the team now that’s not accustomed to this. So they ‘won’t be denied!’

“And I’ve worked in radio long enough to know: The catchier the slogan, the worse the radio station.

“Atlanta’s coming in with a slogan, ‘rise up, refuse to lose!’ … The San Antonio Spurs don’t have slogans, and UConn women’s basketball doesn’t have a slogan. And Alabama football doesn’t have a slogan. And the Patriots don’t have a slogan. So Atlanta, you may win, but I have no interest in ‘we believe and will achieve! We are rising up!’ “