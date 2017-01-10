Colin Cowherd: Dallas Cowboys are better than the Packers

FS1 Speak For Yourself co-host Colin Cowherd believes the Dallas Cowboys are a better team than the Green Bay Packers, their upcoming opponent in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Going into Sunday’s divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the premier matchup has to be between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.

Despite being a Wild Card winner, many seem to believe the red hot Packers behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be the favorites over a Cowboys team that has home field advantage, earned a first week bye in the playoffs and who beat Green Bay in Lambeau Field earlier this season.

Many of the headlines in the national press imply the Cowboys should fear the Packers. Even The Landry Hat’s own Michael Vu list reasons why Dallas should be scared of Green Bay here: Why the Green Bay Packers should scare the Dallas Cowboys, which I encourage you to read.

But some believe it should be the other way around. The Packers should, in fact, fear the Cowboys. One of those someones is national sports radio and television personality Colin Cowherd, who has slowly turned to become a Dallas advocate through this season.

“I think Dallas is the better team,” Cowherd told his co-host on the FS1 show Speak For Yourself on Monday. “If it’s close, I have a better kicker. I have a better offensive line. I have a running game. I have a healthier secondary. I like my coach. Dak [Prescott is] not Aaron [Rodgers], nobody is. I don’t think we have given Dallas the love they deserve…Dallas is about as complete as you can be”

Cowherd went on to explain the way to beat Rodgers is by not giving him the ball. And that the Packers’ run defense, which has been good, must be great in order to stop Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and their dominate offensive line.

Elliott led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards this season. And the last time these two teams met, back in Week Six, the rookie rusher gashed the Packers’ then-league leading run defense for 157 yards on 28 carries. It was the second highest rushing total of Elliott’s young career so far.

If Rodgers possesses the biggest knock out punch in the NFL, than the Cowboys are a rope-a-dope. Dallas will play the ultimate game of keep-away in an attempt to limit the hottest quarterback in recent memory, trying to keep him cold on the sidelines.

Although many think the Dallas Cowboys should be afraid going into this playoff matchup at home, maybe it’s the Packers who should be shaking in their cleats instead. And that’s not just because it’s freezing cold in Green Bay.

