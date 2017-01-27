Coffee with the New York Jets: Team works out quarterback Aaron Murray

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

As the New York Jets head into the offseason, it’s always great to stay informed about the latest news while enjoying your favorite cup of coffee. Here are all the latest news and updates from the best sources across the internet.

Jets Work Out Aaron Murray by John B (Gang Green Nation)

I was actually a fan of Murray’s as a Draft prospect a few years back. He was a four year starter in the SEC at Georgia and had a successful college career in a pro style offense. Murray was a fifth round pick by the Chiefs in 2014, although his Draft stock might have been hurt by a torn ACL he suffered late in his senior year.

Kaepernick would then join Fitzpatrick as a mid-level quarterback free agent who can suitably lead a team, but with a low ceiling. Fitzpatrick got a one-year deal in New York and followed up a record-setting 2015 with a dreadful 2016 that saw him benched.

Jets interview Saints wide receivers coach John Morton for offensive coordinator job by Manish Mehta (New York Daily News)

Morton had two separate stints on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans. He spent eight years in the Raiders organization before four seasons as USC’s passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator.

Does Jets’ new defensive backs coach believe Darrelle Revis can play safety? by Connor Hughes (NJ Advance Media)

Darrelle is a guy that has a lot of football intelligence,” Wilson told NJ Advance Media and one other outlet at the Senior Bowl. “I wouldn’t think it wouldn’t be a problem for him to pick it up.

New York Jets defensive backs coach Joe Danna joining Jaguars by Ryan Day (Big Cat Country)

Danna started his NFL career as a defensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. He then moved on to be the defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2010 before returning to the Atlanta Falcons to be their defensive backs coach in 2012. He has been with the New York Jets since 2015.

Just 22-years-old, Williams received the invite to Orlando, FL after racking up seven sacks along with 11 TFL. He was the Jets most consistent performer in his second season, showcasing more pass rush counters and being more tenacious than ever against the run. And even though there will be plenty of laughs this week, Williams made it clear that he is trying to obtain knowledge from many of the greats gathered in Central Florida.

This article originally appeared on