Coffee with the New York Jets: Major questions at the top of organization

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

As the New York Jets head into the offseason, it’s always great to stay informed about the latest news while enjoying your favorite cup of coffee. Here are all the latest news and updates from the best sources across the internet.

Woody Johnson’s anticipated leave from Jets shines light on bigger issue by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

Unlike many owners, Johnson doesn’t work out of the facility on a daily basis. He shows up on game day and shakes hands with the players in the postgame locker room, but they don’t see him much during the week.

Could quarterback-needy Jets take a flier on Johnny Manziel? by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

Under Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan, the Jets have tried to remove the “circus” perception that dogged the franchise during the Rex Ryan years. Manziel would bring the Jets right back to that phase.

Bishop Impressed Jets in First Season by Ethan Greenberg (NewYorkJets.com)

“I want to become more rangy,” said Bishop when the Jets cleared out their lockers in early January. “Drop a little weight and get better in my coverage drops, do different things that make myself more versatile, especially on special teams. Then just get a little extra speed for the edge and affect the quarterback.”

A MAN NAMED JOE by Flinder Boyd (Bleacher Report Magazine)

Against the No. 1 team in the country and the focus of popular MTV show Two-A-Days, Birmingham, Alabama’s Hoover High, Joe had just eight touches from scrimmage but went for 204 yards. He was a magician. He’d take the ball and seemingly disappear at the line of scrimmage, then reappear yards downfield, gliding by defenders.

New York Sack Exchange members: We feel for Gastineau by Steve Serby (New York Post)

“None of this was mentioned,” Lyons said. “Abdul’s in a wheelchair, became a diabetic, and we were worried about Abdul being able to get around, and now you hear this about Mark. Whether you liked him or you didn’t like him or you respected him or you didn’t respect him, you should feel for him.”

Jets could make NFL Draft’s best cornerback the heir to Revis by Brian Costello (New York Post)

The more interesting part of Kiper’s projection is he has the Jets passing on Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. The question about the Jets is going to be the usual: Will they draft a quarterback? They took Christian Hackenberg last year in the second round, but he did not play at all in his rookie season.

This article originally appeared on