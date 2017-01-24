Coffee with the Jets: Top moves to manage salary cap

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

New York Jets: 5 Offseason Moves to Manage Salary Cap by Alan Schechter (NFLSpinZone.com)

With the emergence of players like Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson, they have the youth and the depth to move forward. Spotrac reports that Marshall’s $7.5 million salary is not guaranteed, so the Jets will not take a cap hit if they release him. That’s exactly what they should do.

Jets 2016 in Review: Three Most Disappointing Players by John B (GangGreenNation.com)

Things didn’t get any better for Revis the next week as he allowed a long touchdown on the first series. By the end of the year, the question was no longer whether Revis would be a cap casualty but whether he would continue his career. He seemed afraid to challenge receivers and unwilling to fight off blocks for most of the season.

The Paradox of Salary Cap Space by John B (GangGreenNation.com)

Things aren’t really as bad as they look on paper. The 2015 free agent contracts the team signed have reached a point where the Jets now have the flexibility to get out of them. Last year they didn’t so the Jets were tight up against the cap.

New York Jets Should Target A.J. Bouye in NFL Free Agency by Nick Ziegler (EmpireWritesBack.com)

Although the Jets would surely love to have Bouye, he will be one of the most sought after free agents this offseason. Bouye likely helped him financially this offseason after a great game against the Oakland Raiders.

Over the past two seasons, the Jets have been dead last in tight end production. With a new offensive scheme next year, the team will need to address this position and could find a nice steal in the early third round with Leggett.

Both the Jets and Giants had Chris Hogan and let him get away by Seth Walder (New York Daily News)

Hogan made himself a playoff hero for the Patriots on Sunday, catching nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in New England’s AFC Championship victory over the Steelers. He had a solid regular season too, catching 38 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns.

