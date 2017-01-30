Coffee with the Jets: Team set to hire new offensive coordinator

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

Saints WR coach John Morton to join Jets as offensive coordinator by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

Morton, 47, will be the Jets’ fifth coordinator in the past seven years, and the second under coach Todd Bowles. Morton and former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey were the only known candidates.

Time for Jets to scratch their seven-year offensive itch in draft by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

Get a load of this factoid: The last offensive skill player drafted by the Jets to make the Pro Bowl in a Jets uniform was wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson — all the way back in 1999. Does that blow your mind or what?

Kevin Greene Joins Jets Defensive Staff by Ethan Greenberg (New York Jets)

A well decorated player and Hall of Fame linebacker, Greene coached the same position for the Packers from 2009-2013. He began his coaching career in 2008 as an intern for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent three seasons as a player. Greene is most recognizable for his work with Clay Matthews, who quickly became one of the NFL’s best pass rushers, racking up 50.5 sacks in his first five seasons.

LADAINIAN TOMLINSON COMMENTS ON BRYCE PETTY, CHRISTIAN HACKENBERG by Rob Goldberg (Bleacher Report)

Future Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson thinks the same way as many New York Jets fans when it comes to fixing the team; it needs to find a quarterback.

Jets land a Bowles toy, Giants get Eli weapon in NFL mock draft by Steve Serby (New York Post)

Maccagnan needs a new Revis Island, but can’t pass on this 6-3, 275-pound disrupter who can be the answer to Todd Bowles’ edge-rusher prayers.

New York Jets: Reaction To ESPN Re-Grading 2016 Offseason by Kenneth Teape (Empire Writes Back)

That is why the Jets 2016 offseason grade was lowered in the re-grade by ESPN. Last May the Jets received a B-; looking back on the moves with the 2016 regular season behind us and now the Jets have received a C-.

