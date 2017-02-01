Coffee with the Jets: Rex Ryan leaves door open for return

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

As the New York Jets head into the offseason, it’s always great to stay informed about the latest news while enjoying your favorite cup of coffee. Here are all the latest news and updates from the best sources across the internet.

Rex Ryan Shockingly Open to a Return by Nick Ziegler (Empire Writes Back)

Ryan was very successful in his first two seasons with the Jets. They were able to reach the AFC Championship Game both years, but things did go south after that. Despite some struggles, Ryan was certainly passionate about being the head coach of the Jets.

Four Quick Jets Thoughts by John B (Gang Green Nation)

Instead of a show built around one topic, today we’ll do four smaller thoughts on issues surrounding the Jets. Is the long wait a problem? I don’t think so, and complaints about that seem to be the opposite of other complaints.

2017 NFL Draft: Why New York Jets Should Pick Deshaun Watson by Maurice Moton (NFL Spin Zone)

Nonetheless, the New York Jets shouldn’t hesitate to draft Deshaun Watson with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After all, if Watson is Michael Jordan, the Jets surely don’t want to end up with their own Sam Bowie.

For Jets, NFL Draft has never been more important by Marc Malusis (Metro)

So, that brings us to the original question of what should the Jets do with the sixth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. They invested a second round pick in Hackenberg a year ago and they don’t really have any idea of what he is. They got a feel of Petty in what turned out to be a lost season and the search is still ongoing for a franchise quarterback.

The comments insinuated he would be open to restructuring his contract. But in a phone interview with the Daily News on Tuesday, Marshall clarified that’s not the case.

Troy Aikman talks up Tony Romo-to-Jets by Steve Serby (New York Post)

“I think that anyone who needs a quarterback should take a look at him,” Aikman said. “I think you’ve got to do your own internal evaluations as far as what his medical history is, and how confident you are that he’s going to be able to be given first of all the protection needed. And when that breaks down, how confident are you that he’s going to be able to take hits and get back up?”

