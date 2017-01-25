Coffee with the Jets: Mock has quarterback in 1st Round

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

As the New York Jets head into the offseason, it’s always great to stay informed about the latest news while enjoying your favorite cup of coffee. Here are all the latest news and updates from the best sources across the internet.

New York Jets Full 7-Round Mock Draft: Calculated Risks by Erik Lambert (NFLMocks.com)

The New York Jets need a quarterback. Badly. It’s just a simple fact at this point. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Bryce Petty aren’t the answers. There is no reason to think Christian Hackenberg is ready to take over (or might ever be ready). This franchise is never going to get out of the Patriots’ shadow until they solve their QB dilemma.

New York Jets: Front Seven Ranked Poorly by Pro Football Focus by Nick Ziegler (EmpireWritesBack.com)

In addition to Wilkerson struggling, so did Richardson. With some issues off the field and in the locker room, Richardson’s future in New York doesn’t look bright. Despite disappointing seasons from Wilkerson and Richardson, second-year defensive end Leonard Williams was able to have a good season.

Who Made Drive Ending Tackles in 2016? by John B. (GangGreenNation.com)

Not all tackles are created equal. A tackle to stop a play for no gain is different from one where the runner drags the defender 5 yards before going down. Similarly, a tackle by a cornerback after a completion to allow a first down is different from a third down stop.

Jets’ prolonged OC search includes former Houston assistant by Rich Cimini (ESPN.com)

Saints wide receivers coach John Morton also is on the Jets’ radar. In fact, he already has interviewed for the position, ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett reported on Tuesday. Morton was an offensive coordinator at USC and has worked under two highly-regarded offensive minds, Sean Payton (Saints) and Jim Harbaugh (49ers).

Will Dan Quinn be remembered as the one that got away from the Jets? by Rich Cimini (ESPN.com)

There was a Quinn-Bowles debate at One Jets Drive during the hiring process. Both candidates impressed in their first interviews, but timing became a huge factor for the Jets. Bowles was available immediately while Quinn’s team — the Seahawks — was still involved in the playoffs.

Football Worlds Collide at the Senior Bowl by Eric Allen (NewYorkJets.com)

“It’s really the most unique football experience in the country because you’re really merging. It’s where the two worlds of football collide — college and pro,” said Phil Savage, the Senior Bowl’s executive director. “And we want to be seen as the ultimate bridge from college to the NFL.”

