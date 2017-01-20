Coffee with the Jets: Mel Kiper says don’t pull plug on Hackenberg

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

Mel Kiper says it’s too soon to pull the plug on Christian Hackenberg by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

“You have a coach who has to win,” Kiper said Thursday on a conference call with reporters. “You already drafted Hackenberg in the second round. You could say, ‘Well, he didn’t show anything,’ but who does when you don’t play?

Woody Johnson appears to be next U.S. ambassador to United Kingdom by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

It’s unclear how Johnson’s absence will affect the day-to-day operation of the franchise. Unlike some owners, he doesn’t work out of the team facility on a daily basis, so team officials don’t expect a difficult transition.

O-Line Had Its Share of Bumps & Bruises by Randy Lange (NewYorkJets.com)

“You think back to 2015 and we had a lot of success and we were fortunate,” GM Mike Maccagnan said recently about his entire roster. “This season, it was like every week you turned around and somebody else was getting injured.”

“When my results came back, you know, I had dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” Gastineau told McCarthy. “Those were three things that I have, you know, Pete. It’s something that I want every player that goes out and plays to be protected in the best way they can be protected.”

2017 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah solves Jets’ QB problems in first mock by Connor Hughes (NJ.com)

Last season, Kizer threw for 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 58.7. He ran for another 472 yards and eight scores.

Jets Offseason Blueprint, Part 2: Internal Matters by John B (Gang Green Nation)

The good teams in the NFL frequently lock players like this up early. Enunwa might be in the mood to strike a deal. You see, he spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, where the pay is not as good as the rest of the league. In the last two seasons, his base salaries have added up to less than $1 million combined.

