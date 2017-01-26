Coffee with the Jets: Latest candidates for offensive coordinator

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

As the New York Jets head into the offseason, it’s always great to stay informed about the latest news while enjoying your favorite cup of coffee. Here are all the latest news and updates from the best sources across the internet.

Todd Bowles poised to take Jets’ offense in a new direction (again) by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

No matter whom Todd Bowles picks to become his new offensive coordinator — whether it’s George Godsey, John Morton or a mystery candidate — the New York Jets will be starting over on offense in Year 3 of the current regime.

General manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles failed to make the playoffs in their first two seasons together, extending the team’s drought to six years. Bowles was solid in 2015, but he regressed in a number of areas. Look for him to run a tighter ship in 2017.

Run Game Featured Forte Early, Powell Late by Randy Lange (New York Jets)

Enter Bilal. For the second straight year Powell had a powerful closing kick. His fresh legs and quick-cut style enabled him to take over in San Francisco with 145 rush yards and the game-winning 19-yard TD run in overtime.

Jets’ Todd Bowles working on hiring replacement for Chan Gailey by Kimberley Martin (Newsday)

The Jets are still in the market for a new play-caller following the unexpected retirement of Chan Gailey. Former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey is among the rumored candidates for the Jets’ vacancy.

Jets Mailbag: Thoughts on Mitch Trubisky by John B (Gang Green Nation)

I mentioned on Wednesday how many great mailbag questions we got and my regrets that we had to skip so many of them. Since we had a show to fill, it made sense to do another mailbag. Consider your luck this week. You get two John B mailbag shows. How can you beat that?

New York Jets Select Jalen Tabor in Pro Football Focus Mock Draft by Nick Ziegler (Empire Writes Back)

Due to the struggles of the Jets’ secondary, a cornerback makes a lot of sense at this point in the draft. While we are still early in the process, it doesn’t appear that there is an offensive lineman worth taking where the Jets will be in the first round.

