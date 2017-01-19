Coffee with the Jets: Brandon Marshall feels underpaid

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

Time for Jets to put on thinking cap because space in short supply by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

Right now, the Jets face serious cap issues. The cap is projected at $168 million for the 2017 league year — some experts say $170 million — and the Jets are at $168.4 million, according to overthecap.com.

“People need to get away from me due $7.5 million,” the wide receiver said Wednesday morning on WFAN radio’s Boomer and Carton Show. “Get away from my salary. That’s underpaid. Any team should be happy to have me for $7.5 million.”

Dennard Wilson Joins Jets Defensive Staff by Eric Allen (NewYorkJets.com)

A member of the Rams coaching staff the past five seasons, Wilson served as the team’s defensive backs coach in 2015-16. The Rams finished No. 10 in pass defense in 2016, yielding 233.2 yards per game. They also limited the big play, finishing both T5 in terms of 20-plus yard completions (41) and 40-plus yard completions (6) allowed.

Lachlan Edwards’ Offseason Focus: Leg Strength by Randy Lange (NewYorkJets.com)

“The emphasis will be leg strength. It’ll help me get through the year with the volume of kicks and how long the season is,” Edwards told me at the end of the season before heading for points west (Texas and California) to train. “That’s one thing I probably didn’t have a great base on coming in was just the leg strength that will help me get through the year.

Lattimore last season played in 13 games and had four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), plus nine pass break-ups. He played just two seasons of college football, because of a redshirt year. He didn’t have any picks in 2015, when he appeared in just seven games.

Brian Winters’ Jets contract: Complete breakdown by Darryl Slater (NJ.com)

Winters has a chance to earn a maximum of $500,000 in roster bonuses in both 2019 and 2020, if he plays in every game, because of that per-game roster bonus clause in his contract. That works out to $31,250 per game played.

