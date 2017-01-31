Coffee with the Jets: A look at wide receivers in 2016

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

With Decker Down, Young WRs Stepped Up in ‘16 by Ethan Greenberg (New York Jets)

As a result, opportunity arose for the young guns and they answered the call. Second-year WR Quincy Enunwa broke out and led the Green & White with 857 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Labeled the Dennis Rodman of the team by head coach Todd Bowles, the Nebraska product displayed his rare combination of size, speed, athleticism and ability to block throughout the season.

Leonard Williams Enjoys First Pro Bowl by Ethan Greenberg (New York Jets)

“It’s year two and it feels great to be here already. I feel like I put a lot of hard work in and I’m just really grateful to be here,” he said. “It’s gone by fast already, but I’m trying to soak it all in and get as much out of these guys as I can. I’ve been talking to a lot of the vets and asking them a lot of questions.”

A five-point plan for new Jets offensive coordinator John Morton by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

Chances are, it’ll be a hybrid system, combining elements Morton learned from his two biggest influences, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. Priority No. 1: Put a stop to the turnover madness that has plagued the Jets for years.

NFL Mock Draft 2017: Roundup of Jets’ projected picks so far by Darryl Slater (NJ Advance Media)

The Jets have a significant rebuilding job on their hands this offseason, so there will be a lot of attention paid to whom they will draft with the sixth overall pick.

WATCH: 3 questions Jets must answer this offseason by Connor Hughes (NJ Advance Media)

The offseason is well underway for the Jets. They’ve now got their offensive coordinator, so attention can fully turn to 2017. And they’ve got their work cut out for them.

Four Common Offseason Statements That Might Not Be True by John B (Gang Green Nation)

Every offseason you hear NFL fans state certain opinions about what their team needs to do to have success. I hear some of them over and over that I totally disagree with. That is the topic of our podcast today. I give you four common offseason philosophies and tell you why I believe they are mistaken.

