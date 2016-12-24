Cleveland Wins First Game of the Season, Possibly Lose 1st Overall Pick

It’s a Christmas miracle, Cleveland Browns!

Between the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the NBA title, the Indians playing extra-inning game seven at home in the World Series, and the Cleveland Browns getting their first win of the season, I think the Browns winning will be celebrated more by the city.

In front of their home fans, the Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 thanks to a missed Chargers field goal.

Robert Griffin III started for the game for the Browns, but was forced to leave with yet another concussion. Griffin had completed 17/25 passes for 165 yards and no touchdowns. The former number-two overall pick was sacked seven times in the loss

Rookie Cody Kessler entered the game, finishing 2/3 while taking two sacks.

Running back Isaiah Crowell did most of the heavy lifting, scoring two touchdowns in the win.

With their first win of the season, Cleveland is currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the worst record in the NFL. Should neither team win their remaining games, strength of schedule will determine who receives the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The NFL defines strength of schedule as such: “a calculation of the combined record of all of a team’s opponents in that year, with divisional opponents counting twice.”

Should strength of schedule be even, the following two tie breakers could come into play:

The next tie breaker would be record against conference opponents and then divisional opponents. A coin flip will occur if a tie still exists.

Yes, Cleveland. The fate of your franchise could be decided by a coin flip.

Next week the Browns will play in Pittsburgh, while the 49ers have the Rams and Seahawks remaining. Chip Kelly and the 49ers have lost 13 straight games.

