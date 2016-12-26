Cleveland weatherman finally shaves after Browns win

The Cleveland Browns were able to save some face in a dismal 2016 season when they defeated the San Diego Chargers on Sunday.

The victory also enabled a local meteorologist to regain control of his looks.

Scott Sabol of WJW FOX8 had promised not to shave until the Browns won.

He was closing in on a winless season — after which he would have cleaned up — but the Browns gave him an early Christmas gift with their first win in 15 tries.

On Monday, Sabol was given a shave on the morning show.

A stylist was brought in and they had some fun, using multiple segments

Per FOX8:

Phase One was a tribute to the 21st president of the United States, Chester Arthur, while Phase Two was a fu manchu.

Sabol originally made his promise when Robert Griffin III was injured earlier in the season. Coincidentally, Griffin went out of the 20-17 victory over San Diego with a concussion.

The Browns managed to somehow hold on, blocking one San Diego field goal attempt late and then seeing a game-tying effort by Josh Lambo miss as time ran out.

It’s finally gone. After 109 days of growing my beard after the Browns win Saturday it was shaved off in stages on the morning show. #scottsbeard #fox8cleveland A photo posted by Scott Sabol FOX 8 (@scottsabolpics) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:30am PST

Sabol blogged about the history of his beard — and his promise. You can check that out here.