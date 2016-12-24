Cleveland Browns win first game of 2016: Twitter reacts

The San Diego Chargers endured by far the most embarrassing loss of the season to the Cleveland Browns. They will not be hearing the end of it on Twitter.

The Browns did the unthinkable and won a game this season. They came away with a 20-17 victory over the Chargers at home. The Browns improved their record to 1-14. They have officially saved themselves the embarrassment of becoming the second 0-16 team in NFL history. The 2008 Detroit Lions are still the unquestioned worst team ever. Browns fans have endured their fair share of heartache due to their team’s frustrating history.

Chargers kicker Josh Lambo missed two field goals, which cost the Chargers the game as they would have won if he made both attempts. Here is a video of Lambo’s gut-wrenching miss that ended the game.

mattclapp: Browns win NFL Network NFL GameDay Live https://t.co/C3NYi5DjoO pic.twitter.com/D94IKauWR9 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 24, 2016

Here are a few excited reactions from Browns fans who will never have to say they root for an 0-16 team.

Drinks for everyone Browns Win #DawgPound — Tracy (@trhuth15) December 24, 2016

BROWNS WON……IT’S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE — Justin Watson (@rookie_xc) December 24, 2016

There were many Chargers fans who took to Twitter to express their sadness and disgust over their team suffering this sort of humiliation.

I’m just glad my Chargers sweater cracks — Michael Outlaw (@big_m___) December 24, 2016

Chargers head coach Mike McCoy predictably took a lot of heat from Chargers fans and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

So McCoy & @Chargers lose to the winless @Browns . So much for thinking he’s secure — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 24, 2016

Mike McCoy needs to jump in Lake Erie with a 45lb plate chained to both of his legs😂😂😂😂 — Worm (@nate_leventis) December 24, 2016

All I want for Christmas is for Mike McCoy to get fired and not be known as the team that lost to the browns — Alec Esqueda (@alecesqueda) December 24, 2016

Mike McCoy needs to be fired TODAY and locked in an elevator with Ray Rice. — Single Malt Fiend (@Singlemaltfiend) December 24, 2016

Although this result sparked fierce anger among Chargers, it did not come without Twitter users providing hilarious reactions and jokes.

CHARGERS LOST TO CLEVELAND LMFAO MOVE EM TO THE CFL — Ethan (@ethan_v3) December 24, 2016

BREAKING NEWS: The San Diego Chargers have been demoted to the Division two of the NCAA, after losing to the previously winless Browns. — Drew Jones (@DJ_Drew_30) December 24, 2016

When the TL seenthe Chargers take the L to the Browns pic.twitter.com/WFVW9k3knE — Cooter Brown ⁶ (@mccauley318) December 24, 2016

Congratulations to the Browns and all their fans on winning their first game of the season and losing their stranglehold on the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

