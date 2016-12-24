Cleveland Browns win first game of 2016: Twitter reacts

The San Diego Chargers endured by far the most embarrassing loss of the season to the Cleveland Browns. They will not be hearing the end of it on Twitter.

The Browns did the unthinkable and won a game this season. They came away with a 20-17 victory over the Chargers at home. The Browns improved their record to 1-14. They have officially saved themselves the embarrassment of becoming the second 0-16 team in NFL history. The 2008 Detroit Lions are still the unquestioned worst team ever. Browns fans have endured their fair share of heartache due to their team’s frustrating history.

Chargers kicker Josh Lambo missed two field goals, which cost the Chargers the game as they would have won if he made both attempts. Here is a video of Lambo’s gut-wrenching miss that ended the game.

Here are a few excited reactions from Browns fans who will never have to say they root for an 0-16 team.

There were many Chargers fans who took to Twitter to express their sadness and disgust over their team suffering this sort of humiliation.

Chargers head coach Mike McCoy predictably took a lot of heat from Chargers fans and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Although this result sparked fierce anger among Chargers, it did not come without Twitter users providing hilarious reactions and jokes.

Congratulations to the Browns and all their fans on winning their first game of the season and losing their stranglehold on the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

