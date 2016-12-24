Cleveland Browns vs. San Diego: How to watch, listen to the game

The Cleveland Browns close out the home portion of the 2016 NFL season when they host the San Diego Chargers. Here is how to watch or listen to today’s game.

Today is the day.

No, it’s not the day that the Cleveland Browns will win their first game of the 2016 NFL season, but rather it is the final home game of the year.

The Browns have not won their final home game since the 2009 season, a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that was part of the mirage that had fans thinking that Eric Mangini was the answer at head coach.

The Browns are going to have to overcome a lot to pull out a win, however, most notably the San Diego offense, which is averaging 26 points per game. Cleveland will counter that with a defense that is last in the league in points allowed – 29.1 a game – and last in the league in points scored – 15.7 a game.

So, yeah, the holiday cheer may be hard to find at the stadium today.

If you are not among the brave souls who will be making the trek to the game, here is how you can watch or listen:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. EST

Location: Cleveland

Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

TV Channel: CBS (WOIO-Channel 19). NFL Sunday Ticket Ch. 706

Announcers: Spero Dedes and Solomon Wilcots

Radio: 92.3 The Fan 92.3 (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM). You can also listen online at clevelandbrowns.com or through the Browns mobile app.

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken and Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Series: The Chargers lead the series, 8-15-1.

Last meeting: The Chargers won, 30-27, on Oct. 4, 2015.

Betting line: Browns +4.5

Uniforms: The Browns will wear brown jerseys, white pants and brown socks.

Weather: 38 degrees with a 10 percent chance of rain (weather.com)

Injuries:

Probable = virtual certainty player will be available for normal duties. Questionable = 50% chance player will not play; Doubtful = at least 75% chance player will not play; Out = will not play.

