Cleveland Browns: The starting quarterback is once again the focus

The Cleveland Browns must improve all over the field, but the quarterback position is once again a major talking point in the offseason.

It wouldn’t be the NFL offseason if Cleveland Browns fans weren’t talking about the team’s starting quarterback. In what seems like a perpetual cycle, the position is once again a major focus as the team prepares for the 2017 season.

The upcoming 2017 NFL Draft seems to be one in which the Browns will primarily focus on improving the defense, but it would not be all that surprising if the team opted to take a quarterback with an early pick. Names like Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky come to mind as the favorites.

But there are still so many other options for who could start in 2017. Aside from draft prospects, there is still the chance that either Robert Griffin III or Cody Kessler will be the starter to open next season. Griffin looked awful in his starts this season, although the team may opt to stick with him in the second year of this rebuild.

Kessler looked better, but if the team is looking to develop a franchise quarterback, the former USC Trojan doesn’t look like the man for the job. The same goes for Griffin.

Then there is the option of trading for a quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being the favorite on that front. The reality of a trade for Garoppolo may depend on his asking price, as anything above a second-round pick may be too high for the Browns to give up.

But no matter what the team does regarding the position, it is once again going to be the main focus throughout the entire offseason. The team is likely going to enter the season with two or three quarterbacks on the roster who will compete for the starting job, which has become commonplace for this franchise.

A competition is sometimes good as it brings out the best in the eventual starter, but it would be nice one year for the Browns to enter training camp with a clear number one quarterback. Hopefully, the front office commits to finding that player this offseason so 2017’s competition will be the last one for a long time. Then fans can focus on all the other positions that need major upgrades. So, all of them.

This article originally appeared on