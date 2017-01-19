Cleveland Browns: Seven Round Mock Draft

The Browns struggled this season, as if the 1-15 record wasn’t enough of an indicator. The Browns team has a roster with limited talent, and a lot of young players. Most of the guys that see significant playing time are rookies, second or third year guys, and then the outliers like Joe Thomas, Joe Haden, John Greco, Gary Barnidge, and Britton Colquitt.

They’re heading in the right direction however with young guys showing their worth like Christian Kirksey, Emmanuel Ogbah, Danny Shelton, and Briean Boddy-Calhoun this year. While the young core of the team has formed, there are still several holes that need to be filled across the roster, most on the defensive side.

With new defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, the Browns are looking to maximize the potential of their young guys, and to create tougher, more aggressive and attacking defense. With the new addition to the staff, expect to see a lot of defensive players taken in this draft.

1 Myles Garrett Defensive End, Texas A&M

The Browns need playmakers on defense, and someone who can get after the quarterback. Myles Garrett is the best prospect for that in this draft class, and has been an absolute monster on the field despite double teams and ankle injuries. Garrett’s an elite pass rusher and one of the few can’t miss prospects in this draft.

The Browns can’t waste this opportunity on an uncertainty at quarterback, and need to continue to build their roster from the bottom up. Garrett’s also a great prospect to give Gregg Williams a star caliber player to work with. This could be a huge opportunity for the Browns to do something great with their roster if they make the most of their five picks in the top 65.

2 Dalvin Cook Running Back, Florida State

Isaiah Crowell is set to be a free agent, and in his tenure in Cleveland he has shown flashes of being an RB1 some weeks, and other weeks he is a non-factor in games. Dalvin Cook is a proven star with RB1 capability week in and week out, and would be a good pairing with Duke Johnson Jr. to give the Browns one of the better running back tandems in the league.

Cook’s rushed for 4,464 yards in college with 46 touchdowns. He’s got great speed and acceleration, and can find holes, and is good at running it outside the tackles. He’s also a versatile weapon as he proved this year by doubling his career receiving numbers. Cook would be a great add for Cleveland’s offense and could help take the pressure off of whoever their next quarterback is.

3 Deshaun Watson Quarterback, Clemson

Nobody can peg down Deshaun Watson’s value at this point, and everyone can’t seem to agree which round he is going in, but he’s recently trended down. Watson is an accurate downfield passer with the ability to take off and run, and extend plays. Watson’s definitely an upgrade over Cody Kessler or RG3.

Watson’s a talented quarterback, and was arguably the best player in college football last year, but this year has damaged his draft stock to potentially fall to day two. With no real answer at quarterback on the roster, it’s worth spending a second rounder to gamble on Watson being the star quarterback he was in 2015.

4 Budda Baker Free Safety, Washington

Budda Baker’s a relentless worker, a great locker room presence which is something the Browns need. He’s a ball hawk back at safety and unafraid to come downhill to stop the run. Baker’s a very talented turnover creating machine who could be a day one starter in that secondary over Ibraheim Campbell, Ed Reynolds, or Derrick Kindred.

Baker’s a value pick here, and helps bolster a weak spot in the secondary. The safeties were routinely torched last season, and arguably cost the Browns a couple of wins. Adding a versatile talent like Baker could go a long way for Cleveland and in establishing Gregg Williams’ new attacking defense.

5 Pat Elflein Center/Offensive Guard, Ohio State

Cam Erving‘s time appears to be up in Cleveland, unless they want to inexplicably continue the right tackle experiment. He was an inept center, and it’s obvious they need to find a replacement and Pat Elflein is an interesting option. His stock has been slowly falling thanks to the depth of this defensive class, and the majority of teams needing help elsewhere.

If Elflein should fall into this slot it would be ridiculous for Cleveland to pass on him. He’s an experienced player at both guard and center who gives Cleveland an option to fill two positions if needed. He’s a run blocker who drives defenders off the ball, and excels at getting into the second level which is exactly what the Browns need at center.

6 Damontae Kazee Cornerback, San Diego State

The Browns need to add another corner to continue to build a solid core group of guys by the trial by fire method. They found a couple of guys who could stick around, and need to add some more talent to the mix. Enter, Damontae Kazee, a mid major prospect who could be the real deal.

Kazee’s an athletic corner with light feet, and who excels in press-man coverage. He’s a solid ball tracker, and isn’t afraid to drop his coverage to get back to the ball. Kazee’s also a great open field tackler which the Browns need given their weaknesses in stopping the run, and run after the catch. He’s not an immediate starter, but a solid addition who could see the field with development.

7 Zach Banner Offensive Tackle/Offensive Guard, USC

Cleveland needs to focus some of their picks on their offensive line, because it was dangerous to stick any quarterback behind last year’s line, even though they lost All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio and right guard John Greco to the IR. USC’s Zach Banner is a versatile lineman who could fill one or two holes for the Browns and add some depth at the position.

Banner’s capable of being a right guard or right tackle, and both are positions of concern, despite Shon Coleman’s emergence at the end of the season finale. Banner would most likely play right guard so the Browns could move on from Greco and his salary to free up some more cap space.

Adding Banner who’s a tenacious run blocker, a massive body on the line, and a talented pass blocker would make this a sensible pick here.

8 Fred Ross Wide Receiver, Mississippi State

The Browns built a solid core of receivers and playmakers on the boundary who can only get better, but one of the receivers they drafted last year, Jordan Payton, doesn’t seem to have staying power, especially since he got suspended. It also doesn’t help that Andrew Hawkins is getting older, and the Browns need another guy who can play the slot.

Fred Ross is an athletic receiver who excels after the catch and on the return team. Cleveland needs both of those things, and they can get a starting caliber slot receiver with this pick. Ross is underrated coming out of Mississippi State, and didn’t get a lot of exposure, but look for him to have a head turning combine.

9 Ejuan Price Outside Linebacker, Pittsburgh

Ejuan Price is a force to be dealt with, when healthy, and spent the majority of his career in opposing backfields. However, injuries limited him and he is a sixth year senior thanks to injuries and redshirts. As an older prospect, there will be some stigma attached to him, but he’s worth a fifth round pick here for his upside.

Price isn’t the best run stopper, but could be a great third down pass rushing piece off the edge for a Browns team with fewer pass rushers, and that role could help him stat healthy. He has good burst off the edge, and strong hands to work off contact. Price’s upside is mostly as a pass rusher, and for the Browns that’s an area of major need.

10 Jalen Myrick Cornerback, Minnesota

Jalen Myrick isn’t a well-known name, but he was quietly one of the best cornerbacks in college football this past year, and nobody could figure him out. Quarterbacks throwing his struggled because of his aggressiveness and shutdown abilities. Myrick’s only had three interceptions in college, but has 21 passes defended, 11 this past season.

Myrick’s a talent worth adding here due to his tendency to knock down passes, and to make opposing quarterbacks struggle. At one point last season he led the NCAA by allowing opposing QBs to have a 22.8 QBR when targeting him. Myrick’s a bit of an unknown name, but has the potential to be a solid rotational corner.

11 Deatrich Wise Jr. Defensive End, Arkansas

Deatrich Wise Jr. is a very intriguing prospect due his rare length that makes him a pass rushing monster. He’s a raw prospect with an extremely large wingspan, and would be perfect for Gregg Williams to take and mold. Wise had 16.5 sacks at Arkansas, and 23 tackles for loss.

He’s able to control gaps with his length, and is always working his arms to his advantage. He’s a raw prospect, but that’s not much of an issue for the rebuilding Browns who are able to afford taking on high upside projects since nobody expects them to compete for a couple of years.

The Browns are able to kill this draft by adding a lot of talent into their organization at positions of need. The first five picks in the draft are all capable of being plug and plays in their system, and can all make an impact that they didn’t have in 2016.

Garrett gives them someone other teams have to plan for which will free up their other young guns, Cook gives them arguably the best back in the draft, and Watson gives them a potential franchise quarterback. If Sashi Brown and can company can pull off a load like this they all deserve raises and extensions.

The Browns have an arsenal of picks, a young core of players that got a lot of game experience last year, and a bright horizon if they can play their cards right come April. This could be a draft that turns them around like the year the Raiders got Derek Carr and Kahlil Mack.

