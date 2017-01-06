Cleveland Browns: Running Back a Position of Strength

Not since Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner have the Cleveland Browns had a pair of running backs able to produce such a substantial amount with the potential for more.

One of the pleasant surprises of the Cleveland Browns’ 2016 season was the running back position as Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson combined for 2,143 total yards and eight touchdowns. The addition of Kirby Wilson as running backs coach and running game coordinator paid immediate dividends with the running game as well as individual development of the running backs.

After he was hired as head coach, Hue Jackson made it a point on several occasions to say that the Browns had a ton of talent at running back, specifically pointing to Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson.

At the time, it produced more skepticism than it did confidence. Crowell was a back that had some great moments, but struggled with his vision and was wildly inconsistent between the tackles. Johnson was more interesting as a player given his rookie year, but the feeling was that the Browns needed another running back to fill out the group because of concerns about his ability to hold up with a full workload.

Initially, the Browns had Terrell Watson, but put him on the practice squad where he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns replaced Watson with George Atkinson III, who did nothing but kick returns until the final game of the season.

With the 2016 season completed, critics of the move to proceed without a concerted effort to add help to Crowell and Johnson (myself included) have to eat it. Jackson was right. Johnson and Crowell rewarded his faith.

Isaiah Crowell

198 carries for 952 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns

40 receptions on 52 targets for 319 yards, 8 yards per reception

238 touches for 1,271 yards, 5.3 yards per touch, 7 touchdowns

Duke Johnson

73 carries for 358 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 1 touchdown

53 receptions for 514 yards, 9.7 yards per reception

126 touches for 872 yards, 6.9 yards per touch, 1 touchdown.

Combined

271 carries, 1,310 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, 8 touchdowns

93 receptions for 833 yards, 8.9 yards per reception

364 touches for 2,143 yards, 5.8 yards per touch, 8 touchdowns.

Not bad for a team that only managed to win a single game in 2016. In 1985, the combination of Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner totaled an outstanding 2,806 total yards (2,106 rushing and 757 receiving) and 20 touchdowns, one of the best seasons in NFL history.

Given Byner was a guest running backs coach for the Browns during the summer, there’s no way this didn’t come up in conversation. Crowell and Johnson have their work cut out for them if they want to beat that mark.

The argument can be made that part of the reason the Browns didn’t run the ball more is that the focus became far more about evaluating other positions such as quarterback, so they opted to keep the workload relatively light to keep them healthier in the future.

That’s fine provided the Browns are more dedicated to running the ball in 2017. This year, even when the game was tied or the Browns had a lead, they were a 60:40 team in favor of passing. They should lead with their strength—the running game—for next season, especially given the obvious shortcomings at the quarterback position. If not, that’s a failure by the coaching staff.

In addition to Crowell and Johnson, the Browns also have the previously mentioned Atkinson and Darius Jackson. Atkinson, the eldest member of the group at 24 years old, was a kick returner until the season finale, where he carried the ball seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Atkinson is reasonably athletic and since they’ve kept him this long, it stands to reason they’ll give him a shot to make the team again in training camp. And he did look pretty good in limited action against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The more interesting player is Darius Jackson, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys to make room for Darren McFadden. A sixth-round pick in 2016, Jackson was the most athletic running back in the entire draft class and looked promising in his opportunities in the preseason.

Considering the impact Kirby Wilson has been able to make with Crowell and Johnson, it is exciting to see what he can do with an offseason and training camp with a player with the raw athletic ability of Jackson.

Some may want to look at the NFL Draft or free agency for running back help. On a team that simply did not commit to the running game, this pair produced at a fantastic rate. It may lack star power, but it consistently produces. There aren’t a ton of backs that are going to come in and give the Browns more than these two are already. Most any difference will be in terms of carries.

The focus for the Cleveland Browns should be to re-sign Crowell and continue developing this stable of backs. If there’s a value too good to pass up on day three to compete for that third spot with Atkinson and Jackson, great. Unless they let Crowell walk in free agency, they will backs to be a consistent threat in the running and passing game.

