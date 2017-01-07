Cleveland Browns Reportedly Offer Defensive Coordinator Job to Gregg Williams

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly planning to fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton and have offered the job to Gregg Williams of the Los Angeles Rams.

Ever since the firing of Jeff Fisher towards the end of the 2016 season, everyone knew it was going to be an interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Rams when it came to the rest of the coaching staff, especially Gregg Williams. Turns out, the Rams defensive coordinator already has at least one option with the Cleveland Browns.

According to NFL columnist Alex Marvez, Williams has reportedly already been offered the defensive coordinator position for the Browns, as the team plans to part ways with Ray Horton. After spending two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Horton returned for his second stint with Cleveland during the 2016 season, but after the team finished 31st for overall defense, it’s clear a change is needed at defensive coordinator.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Browns making change at defensive coordinator. Offered job to Gregg Williams; Wade Phillips also contacted — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

Only time will tell when it comes to whether Williams ends up taking the position, but with Los Angeles currently searching for a new head coach, there’s a good chance he may have to find a new coaching gig anyway. It’s quite common in the NFL for a new head coach to bring on their own guys, and no matter who ends up coming on board, Williams will always be linked as Fisher’s guy at defensive coordinator.

Despite spending the last three years with the Rams, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Williams end up doing what’s best for him, and strongly consider joining Hue Jackson’s staff with the Browns.

This article originally appeared on