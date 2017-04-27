Cleveland Browns NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

Coming off a frustrating 1–15 campaign, the Browns have the top pick in the draft and stand to add talent going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Cleveland’s biggest draft need: Safety. It’s simple: If the Browns play with the safeties they did last year, they’ll clinch fourth place in the AFC North before Thanksgiving. Missed tackles were a major problem for Ed Reynolds and especially Ibraheim Campbell, and neither has shown the necessary range and awareness in coverage. The Browns have myriad other needs, so don’t be outraged if this is not addressed somewhere in Round 1. But also, don’t be outraged if it is.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M. Same as it ever was. A rebuilding team doesn’t necessarily have to mold its image around a quarterback—the Raiders, for example, are as much Khalil Mack’s team as Derek Carr’s (or more so). Garrett can be a foundational piece.Here's the full list of picks the Ravens hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 1 (No. 1 overall)

Round 1, Pick 12 (No. 12)

Round 2, Pick 1 (No. 33)

Round 2, Pick 20 (No. 52)

Round 3, Pick 1 (No. 65)

Round 4, Pick 1 (No. 108)

Round 5, Pick 1 (No. 145)

Round 5, Pick 32 (No. 175)

Round 5, Pick 37 (No. 181)

Round 6, Pick 1 (No. 185)

Round 6, Pick 4 (No. 188)

This article originally appeared on