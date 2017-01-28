Cleveland Browns need to make an impact in next two drafts

The Cleveland Browns need to be on point not only in the 2017 NFL Draft but in the 2018 draft as well if they want to finally turn the franchise around.

It has recently been floated out in the media that the Cleveland Browns need to have a “dream draft” in 2017 to be successful.

While this is certainly a valid point, the Browns actually need to have two dream drafts in a row to get back on track as the 2016 NFL Draft was not a dream one for the club. But if Cleveland can cash in on this year’s draft and again in 2018, they will have a competitive club.

Even though nothing in the Browns’ recent track record on draft day is cause for optimism, that is how Browns fans should feel about the current situation.

The Browns have a huge opportunity to build a winning team from scratch given that they have so many draft picks in the next two years – many of which are in the early rounds. And there is always enough talent that the team should be able to draft some quality players in the later rounds as well.

The Browns currently have nine selections in the 2017 NFL Draft (not counting compensatory picks, which won’t be awarded until March) and have nine in the 2018 NFL Draft – and that is before any additional trades.

Given their current position, the Browns should come away with at least seven starters in the next two drafts combined. That’s just if they draft well in 2017 and 2018; it doesn’t have to be two “dream drafts!”

There are some cynics who will say that even though the Browns had 14 picks in the 2016 NFL Draft they didn’t necessarily translate those picks into a group of great players. But that was the new regime’s first draft and they should have learned from their mistakes.

If they do their homework and execute the plan come draft weekend, there is reason to believe that the Browns can have a “dream draft” not only in 2017 but in next year’s draft as well.

