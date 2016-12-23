Cleveland Browns must beat the San Diego Chargers to avoid 0-16

The Cleveland Browns need to find a way to pull off a victory Saturday against the San Diego Chargers if they don’t want to finish 0-16.

Another week, another unlikely opportunity for a Cleveland Browns win.

One win. That is all fans want at this point, which is just embarrassing for such a historic franchise. Even worse is that some fans would rather the team go 0-16 to secure the number one pick. This is how far the team has fallen.

But all the draft talk can be pushed aside for three hours on Christmas Eve, when the Browns have their final realistic chance to pick up a win in 2016.

The next team up is the San Diego Chargers, losers of three straight and owners of a 5-9 record. But that record can be deceiving, as eight of the losses have come by single-digit margins.

Meanwhile, the Browns have lost their last five games by double-digit margins, with last week’s 33-13 debacle against the Buffalo Bills being the latest chapter in perhaps the most depressing season of Browns football ever.

Robert Griffin III looked terrible and the defense couldn’t stop the run, or the pass, in what was an easy win for the Bills. Griffin is starting once again this week, but Hue Jackson made it clear Cody Kessler could see some time on the field if Griffin struggles.

Barring any miracle, Griffin is going to struggle, and Kessler will likely see some time against the Chargers. This could be a blessing for fans who want to see the team pick up that one win in 2016, as Kessler played well when he was healthy. He wasn’t great, but it was much better than what Griffin has shown in three games.

The Browns are underdogs once again and will be playing in a near-empty stadium, but there is the chance they surprise the Chargers, and all of us, and pull off a win. The Chargers are completely out of the playoff race, and have a coach in Mike McCoy who is likely going to be fired.

Playing across the country on Christmas Eve could have an effect on the players, although they are still professionals and have done this before. These are the slim hopes that must be reached at for fans looking for that single victory, as there is no set formula for the Browns to win. They just need to play a complete game, which is as basic a strategy one can design.

Even putting together a complete game may not be enough to beat the Chargers, and certainly won’t be enough to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday. So if the Browns want to avoid the historical record of 0-16, they must treat tomorrow’s game like a playoff game.

Maybe the Browns will give us all a Christmas miracle. Just don’t get your hopes up.

