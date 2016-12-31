Cleveland Browns: Keys to season finale in Pittsburgh

The Cleveland Browns will kick off the new year by finishing the 2016 regular season. What must they do in order to pull off the upset in Pittsburgh?

The Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers square off in a game with no playoff implications on Sunday, but one which will still intrigue fans. The Browns, coming off of their first win, have a chance to really enter the off-season on a high note against one of their fiercest rivals.

Cleveland has lost 29 of their last 33 meetings against Pittsburgh, making this rivalry unbelievably lopsided. But every time the Steelers come to town or the Browns go to Pittsburgh, every fan watches closely because of the emotions sparked by the matchup.

This game will be much different than usual, as three of Pittsburgh’s offensive superstars will be inactive. The Browns will not have to worry about Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell or Antonio Brown, since they will be resting ahead of their playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

This will provide a nice boost for the Browns, but the game still won’t be within reach without a strong performance from the team much like last week. Backup quarterback Landry Jones is still very capable, and the Steelers still have multiple explosive weapons.

So the Browns need to enter their final opportunity of the season with a sharp focus and determination to knock off their rivals. More specifically, here are three aspects of the game Cleveland should focus on in preparation for the Steelers.

A fast start has been a foreign concept to the Browns in 2016. If they want to win on Sunday, scoring first will need to be their New Year’s resolution.

Even in a win last week, the Chargers cruised down the field against an unprepared Cleveland defense in eight plays. Down 7-0 is no small hole for the Browns, and it seems like they face it every week.

Winning the opening possession on both sides of the ball would work wonders for the Browns. To begin the game with the score in their favor would put immediate pressure on a young quarterback and a Steelers team which is ready for a comfortable victory.

Doing this means coming out prepared, and playing aggressively right out of the gate. A soft zone defense won’t work against a Pittsburgh offense. Likewise, two one-yard carries and a third down incompletion won’t cut it on offense.

Devoting an entire key to the first drive of the game seems like a waste. But given the Browns’ struggles to begin the game with intensity, this should be a point of emphasis. Setting the tone is key, and for the Browns this week it may be their only hope.

Ideally, with an offense that has weapons such as Terrelle Pryor and Corey Coleman, big plays would provide a significant amount of the offense. Unfortunately, this is simply not the case for the 2016 Browns.

Accepting that connecting on a deep ball is not something the offense can take to the bank is important, as the Browns need to slightly alter their thinking as a result of this reality.

A designed first down run or a short pass is the way to go to stay on schedule. This also keeps the defense honest, and may later give the Browns the opportunity to throw a deep ball against a secondary which surrenders the 17th most yards in football.

Also, avoiding penalties is paramount in the effort to stay ahead of the sticks. In their lone win last week, the Browns committed just four penalties, and two were on defense. This worked into their favor since they avoided moving backwards and obvious passing situations.

In the end, moving the chains methodically by avoiding third and long situations will make this matchup seem less overwhelming to the Browns. It will also keep Pittsburgh’s defense on the field, creating an unfamiliar yet significant advantage for Cleveland.

Even without Brown, the Steelers enter the game with several intimidating receiving weapons, including Martavis Bryant, Sammie Coates and Eli Rogers. Against an extremely inexperienced Cleveland secondary, these matchups appear overwhelming.

The best way for the Browns to combat this dilemma is by forcing the Steelers into predictable situations. In the last matchup, Bell ran for 146 yards against a defense which appeared helpless against the run. As talented of a back as Bell is, the majority of this yardage can be credited to the Browns’ inability to fill the gaps Bell was easily moving through.

The Steelers still have capable running backs in DeAngelo Williams and Fitzgerald Toussaint who they will not hesitate to use with a young quarterback in Jones.

Slowing down the running game will force the Steelers into passing situations, which will make it much easier for the Browns to deal with all of the potent weapons Pittsburgh has.

It has been the Achilles’ heel for Cleveland all season long. Even in their win last week, San Diego tight end Antonio Gates caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Even though the Browns were able to slow the Chargers’ passing attack, Gates was the team’s leading receiver.

Without a doubt, Gates is one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL. But this week, the challenges Cleveland face at the tight end position will not make the lives of defenders much easier.

Jesse James has come through this season for Pittsburgh, proving to be a reliable red zone target. At 6-foot-7 and 254 pounds, the 22-year-old will have an opportunity to take advantage of an undersized Browns secondary. In addition to James, Pittsburgh has another 6-foot-6 target in Ladarius Green, who is just overcoming an injury.

Defending both of these tight ends at the same time may be the greatest challenge for the Browns defensively. With undersized cornerbacks, safeties and linebackers, covering these big targets will be a matter of jamming them at the line of scrimmage.

If they find themselves open across the middle of the field, especially in the red zone, the Browns are in deep trouble.

In the end, the Browns can’t overthink this matchup. Yes, they have a significant disadvantage in almost every area, but with aggressiveness and smart coaching, this can be overcome.

Offensively, this means making sure that there are enough offensive linemen to block Pittsburgh’s pass rushers. Since the Steelers are vulnerable in pass coverage, they will most certainly try to bring loads of pressure against a young offensive line. In the last meeting featuring these two teams, the Steelers abused quarterback Cody Kessler by sending a delayed blitz on almost every play. Since the Browns weren’t prepared, this gave Pittsburgh a free rusher.

In order to respond to this, the Browns have no choice but to add an extra offensive lineman or tight end to the line of scrimmage. Forcing better matchups in pass protection instead of leaving the running backs out to dry is the best way to open up the passing game.

The same goes for Cleveland’s defense in their effort to manufacture pass rush. Even if it creates a mismatch in the secondary, bringing one more rusher than Pittsburgh can block for is an aggressive move that the Browns should incorporate in blitzing situations. Against an offense like Pittsburgh, making them uncomfortable is the only way the Browns can slow them down. It may be risky, but well calculated aggressive moves such as these will pay off more often than not.

The Browns come into Pittsburgh as six-point underdogs even without three of the Steelers’ top players. In order for them to pull this one off, they will need to stay focused and disciplined, come out with intensity, and play aggressive all throughout. If Cleveland follows these five keys, a stunning second victory is not out of the realm of possibility.

