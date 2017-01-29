Cleveland Browns: Joe Thomas will represent Cleveland well in Pro Bowl

The Cleveland Browns are lucky to have Joe Thomas as a member of the team, and he is a great representative of the franchise to take part in the Pro Bowl.

The Cleveland Browns have not made the postseason in any of Joe Thomas‘ ten seasons on the team, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing beyond the regular season.

Thomas will play in his tenth Pro Bowl tonight, continuing his streak of never missing the game.

It is almost hard to imagine any Browns player being in the Pro Bowl after a 1-15 season, but Thomas has remained among the best offensive linemen in the game, the losing aside.

The Pro Bowl itself has lost some luster and meaning as the years have gone on, but it is still an honor to be named as one of the best in the game. If anything, the Pro Bowl serves as a fun getaway from the stress of the regular season.

It is odd to see a player stay sane after ten years of constant losing and organizational turnover, but Thomas has remained positive throughout it all. Getting paid tens of millions to play football helps too.

He serves as a worthy representative of the team at the Pro Bowl, as he has become the most recognizable face of a franchise that features countless new players every season. He has never had a major decline in his play, and is a respected voice in the Cleveland sports world.

Fans around the nation may assume players in Cleveland are all miserable, but the sights and sounds of Thomas at the Pro Bowl will help show that there is indeed optimism within the organization in 2017.

Having the face of the franchise constantly project positive energy helps the Browns’ image, which is a great first step toward overall improvement.

