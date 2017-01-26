Cleveland Browns: Joe Thomas believes Browns should go defense in Draft

Veteran left tackle Joe Thomas hinted at wanting the Cleveland Browns to select a defensive player with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns are on the clock and as always, the quarterback position remains a mystery. For the first time since 2000, the Browns own the first overall pick and speculation has risen regarding the possibility of the them selecting a quarterback.

However, Joe Thomas joined The Dan Patrick Show Thursday morning and made it clear he would draft a defensive player with the No. 1 pick. More specifically, Thomas added he’d like a pass-rusher.

"I think you need to go defense. You [should] go pass-rusher." – Joe Thomas on Browns draft needs — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) January 26, 2017

"You have to be careful reaching for a QB at No. 1. Because if they fail they don’t help the team at all." – Joe Thomas on Browns draft — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) January 26, 2017

Of course, defensive end Myles Garrett is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2017 draft class and many experts have him plugged in as the Browns’ choice in their mock drafts.

Joe Thomas was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 3 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. Since then, Thomas has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of those ten seasons and also has been first team All-Pro seven times. The former Wisconsin Badger has undoubtedly been the Browns’ best player throughout his career, and yet Thomas still awaits his first playoff appearance.

Witnessing first-hand the lack of longevity and constant rebuilds is certainly frustrating for Thomas. Despite this, the veteran is dedicated to seeing the Cleveland Browns become a winner. This past December, Thomas spoke about his itch to being in Cleveland to turn the franchise around.

“It’s a blue-collar city, and for a blue-collar guy like myself, it’s easy to fall in love with the people and kind of the chip on the shoulder that a lot of people have because they feel like they’ve been slighted for so long. It’s so important for me to be here for the turnaround. I don’t want to just get a Super Bowl ring (by) being traded to a dream team. It would feel unsatisfying. Unfulfilling.”

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is worthy of the No. 1 overall selection in this April’s NFL Draft. He fits the description of Joe Thomas’ draft desires and the Browns brass should absolutely listen to their best player. It’s been too long since the team had the No. 1 pick and drafting a generational-talent like Garrett would be wise.

