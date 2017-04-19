Cleveland Browns: Joe Haden Should Want Myles Garrett on His Defense

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden recently made his case for selecting Myles Garrett No. 1 overall, and he has every reason to want the former Aggie.

Supposedly, the Cleveland Browns aren’t quite sure what they want to do with the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Former Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett is the consensus best player in the draft. But the Browns have hinted at other players — former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and former LSU running back Leonard Fournette in particular.

Standout cornerback Joe Haden, however, believes going with Garrett is the way to go. He had the following to say, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com:

After number one, I’m good. They can just do whatever they gotta do. Watching him on tape I just feel like he’ll be an immediate impact player and I just feel like he’ll be a guy that we could have rushing the passer for years to come.

There are plenty of reasons why Haden should want Garrett on his defense. The biggest reason is that, if Garrett plays up to his potential, it will make Haden’s job much easier. The Browns would theoretically improve their woeful pass rush — which was rated 26th overall by Pro Football Focus last season — quite a bit.

Having Garrett opposite Emmanuel Ogbah would give Cleveland quality bookend pass-rushers and would give opposing quarterbacks lees time to find an open man. Haden is at his best when he isn’t asked to defend long routes down the field.

Adding Garrett would also help give the Brown a stout defensive front. He, Ogbah, Danny Shelton and perhaps a healthy Desmond Bryant would give Cleveland an intimidating defensive front. Hopefully, Haden won’t spend as much time chasing down ball-carriers who have broken through the first line of defense.

All in all, adding a player like Garrett should make Haden’s job easier. This is why, as much as Cleveland needs a quarterback, the cornerback is right to want Garrett with the first overall pick.

