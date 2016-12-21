Cleveland Browns: Is Joe Thomas a default Pro Bowler?

Joe Thomas was elected to his tenth Pro Bowl in ten seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, even though the team is 0-14.

The Cleveland Browns don’t have much to smile about this season, but one player is being rewarded for his great play, along with his loyalty to this dysfunctional franchise.

The Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday, and Joe Thomas was named to his tenth Pro Bowl in ten seasons.

.@joethomas73 joins Olsen, Renfro, Sanders and Taylor as only players in @NFL history to make #ProBowl in each of their first 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/g6lS0BGfIO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 21, 2016

Thomas has been considered an active Hall of Famer for the past few years, and this honor only continues to build his resume for Canton. And while the Pro Bowl game itself may be pointless, being named to the game is still a tremendous honor.

At this point it would be a surprise if Thomas was not named to the Pro Bowl. But it also may cause some to wonder if he is a lock to make the game each season based solely on reputation.

It is no secret to Browns fans that Thomas is still the anchor of the offensive line, but it would be easy to see the team’s record, offensive stats, and number of quarterbacks gone through in 2016 and determine that no one from that offensive unit is worthy of any honors.

However, it is clear to any Browns fan that there would be no offense if not for Thomas. He has never missed a snap in ten seasons with the Browns, and has been able to hold down the left side of the line while the right continues to see different players take up the positions seemingly every few weeks.

Thomas could likely have an average year and still make the Pro Bowl due to his durability and his reputation, but it has not yet come to the point where his appearance in the Pro Bowl is a surprise.

He continues to receive high ratings heading into each season, and the plight of the Browns offense is out of his control. Thomas does his job and does it well, earning a reputation as a star over the years and effectively being an easy choice for the Pro Bowl each season.

So unlike every other position in both on and off the field, left tackle has been secure in the hands of Joe Thomas for the past ten seasons, and he deserves annual recognition for his work.

