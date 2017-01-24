Cleveland Browns: Is Ethan Pocic the center of the future?

The Cleveland Browns will be coaching LSU’s Ethan Pocic at the Senior Bowl. Is he on the radar for the Browns as the center of the future?

The Cleveland Browns may be coaching their future center this week at the Senior Bowl. New Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie will get a chance to get an up-close look at several linemen next week in Mobile, Alabama, but the player he will be most interested in is LSU center Ethan Pocic.

There is a lot to like about Ethan Pocic (pronounced PO-sick). A three-year starter in Louisiana State University’s pro-style offense, Pocic has plenty of experience with under center snaps, making pass protection calls and changing run blocking schemes. His production on the field went beyond simply making calls.

Pro Football Focus graded Pocic’s season at 82.7, which is considered above average. Per PFF, he excelled in pass protection. He was voted first team All-American in 2016 per the Football Writers Association of America. The projected second-round pick served as team captain for the Tigers. However, enticing as Pocic is as a prospect, there are some questions that need to be answered.

His physical abilities are a question heading into the draft. At 6-foot-7, 302 pounds, Pocic is extremely tall for an NFL center. The concern for someone that tall is whether he will be able to gain leverage on the shorter and quicker NFL defensive tackles.

A cursory review of his tape on draftbreakdown.com reveals that Pocic often received the blow from the defender and used his size to hold the line of scrimmage. Such an approach will need to be greatly altered if he is to succeed at the NFL. Another question is whether he even played his natural position at LSU.

Pocic was a three-year starter at LSU taking snaps at three different positions. In high school Pocic’s natural position was left tackle. However, it is normal for offensive linemen to change positions in college. His sophomore year, he began the season at center (3 games) before shifting to right guard to finish the season (9 games).

Starting all 12 games at center, Pocic had a dominant junior year in which he led the Tigers in knockdowns helping pave the way for Leonard Fournette.

In his senior season, Pocic started 11 games at center with one start at right tackle due to injuries. He was named SEC offensive lineman of the week a record three times last season. He had five games with double-digit knockdowns. But who are his comparisons in the NFL?

An obvious NFL comparison for Ethan Pocic is Cleveland’s own Cameron Erving. They have a similar body shape and style of play. They both catch the defender in pass protection and drive in the run game. However, Erving was far more decorated as a lineman, stronger and more athletic than Pocic heading into the Draft.

The Browns have gone to the dance with this date already. Do they really want to take a step down to do it twice?

This article originally appeared on