Cleveland Browns’ Ibraheim Campbell uses WHOOP to stay in peak condition

Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

During a recent NFL Players Association reps meeting, WHOOP straps were handed out so that the players in attendance could be introduced to the product. Cleveland Browns defensive back Ibraheim Campbell hasn’t stopped using the wearable device since then.

“I don’t take it off,” Campbell said. “It’s pretty cool. I’ve seen my awareness of myself and how I’m doing increase. It’s been big on my sleep awareness and sleeping habits.”

For Campbell, a 24-year old third-year pro whose role could continue to grow with the Browns, taking care of his own body is of the utmost importance. The 5-foot-11, 208-pound strong safety is big on working out and staying fit, so his interest in technology centers around devices that might help him recover better.

The WHOOP Strap 2.0 was named the Official Licensed Recovery Wearable Of The NFLPA. Every NFL player including incoming players will get one, and Campbell already has a head start.

The straps measure recovery based on resting heart rate, sleep and heart rate variability so that players like Campbell can be better informed and prepared for the strain that is to come.

WHOOP isn’t the only wearable technology Campbell has used. He has worn the MYZONE heart rate monitoring chest strap in the offseason to make sure he’s giving maximum effort while participating in City Fitness’ #MyCityMoves challengein his native Philadelphia.

And the Browns as a team use Catapult Sports GPS trackers to monitor the workloads of their players.

“That’s been helpful, the ability to track your mileage,” Campbell said.

A Northwestern graduate with an economics degree, Campbell has been staying on top of the latest in sports technology. That can pay off as he goes through the grind of the NFL season.

This article originally appeared on