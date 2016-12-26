Cleveland Browns: Grades from thrilling victory over the Chargers

The Cleveland Browns notched their first victory in their final home game, defeating the San Diego Chargers. How did each major position group perform?

At the beginning of Week 16’s game, it had been 377 days since the Cleveland Browns last won a game. This Christmas Eve, the streak of 17 consecutive regular season losses came to an end in epic fashion against the San Diego Chargers.

It may have been a Christmas miracle, but the Browns didn’t win on accident. For the first time of the season, they played a full game with high intensity and limited mistakes.

Of course, there were some lapses, many of which exposed the lack of talent on this roster. But in the end, the effort the Browns put forth outweighed the clear weaknesses they still have.

Without a doubt, the Browns and their fans deserve to celebrate. This win is long overdue, and is one which shouldn’t be belittled or downplayed.

But within a couple of days, the team will shift its focus to the final game of the season. If they are ever to duplicate Saturday’s performance, understanding what went right for them is key. Analyzing which positions performed adequately and which still need to be improved will also aid their quest to improve the roster for 2017.

The following is a complete breakdown of the major position groups, as each is given a letter grade on a scale from A-F. Only their performance in this game is taken into account.

Quarterback: B

It was a much more balanced afternoon for the Browns on offense, making Robert Griffin III‘s job at quarterback much easier than in week’s past. Under these improved circumstances, including a better pocket in the first half and balanced play calling, Griffin thrived.

Completing 17 of 25 passes for 164 yards, the 26-year-old was efficient through the air and relatively accurate. Finding big target Gary Barnidge five times for 42 yards including a critical fourth-down conversion on the opening drive, Griffin came through in the clutch when the team needed him most.

On the ground, the Browns’ quarterback did what few quarterbacks in franchise history have been able to do. Rushing for 42 yards on six carries, Griffin was smart, but effective. He converted on two critical third-downs using his legs, extending drives which ended with Cleveland points.

Unfortunately, Griffin exited the game with a concussion in the fourth quarter. Rookie Cody Kessler took his place, and handled the extreme pressure of the moment very well. Completing two of three pass attempts for 11 yards, his third-down completion to Corey Coleman was a game-changing play.

Overall, it is fair to say that Griffin was one of the main reasons the Browns won on Saturday. While still missing some throws and having room left to grow, his efficiency under difficult circumstances was refreshing.

Running Backs: D

Even though the Browns ended one of the worst losing streaks in franchise history on Saturday, they were not able to shake off their struggles on the ground. They had their moments, as Isaiah Crowell scored two touchdowns. But in the end, the play of this unit as a whole was still slightly sub-par.

Crowell ran for 54 yards on 16 carries, and Duke Johnson took seven carries for 28 yards. This total, once again below 100 yards, normally won’t be enough to get the job done.

The most troubling aspect of the play of the running backs was how they got worse as the game went on. In the fourth quarter, it was a struggle for Crowell to get back to the line of scrimmage. The Chargers were able to adjust defensively to early punches thrown by the Browns, and the Browns weren’t able to adjust to San Diego’s adjustment.

Not all of this is the fault of the running backs. In fact, this is mostly due to the poor play of the offensive line and a strong Chargers front three and linebackers. Still though, this group undoubtedly needs to improve both in running technique and in pass protection. Even in a win, this was evident.

Wide Receivers: D

As is was for Cleveland’s offense as a whole, the play of the wide receivers could be summed up as a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Browns were marching down the field, finding open receivers left and right. With the exception of the first drive though, the second half was a struggle all throughout.

Eventually, Terrelle Pryor finished with three receptions totaling 36 yards, leading the wide receivers. This leaves him 87 yards short of the 1,000-yard mark entering the final contest of the year.

The Browns also found Andrew Hawkins for a chunk of 21 yards, and Corey Coleman twice for a total of 15 yards.

In total, the receivers only caught six passes. Against a San Diego secondary who has had its troubles and injuries this season, this number is a bit of a head-scratcher. The good news is though, Cleveland receivers came through when it mattered. With the offense completely falling apart and about to surrender possession late in the final frame, Coleman came up with a gigantic third-down reception which changed the course of the final minutes.

Offensive Line: F

It was an ugly performance for the Browns on the offensive line. Going up against a strong front seven, Cleveland knew they would have their hands full. However, they likely didn’t realize just how much of a liability their pass protection would be.

Much like the rest of the Browns offense, the first half did not go poorly for the offensive line. Creating a stable pocket for Griffin on most occasions, the play of this unit was adequate. While not superb, they at least allowed Johnson and Crowell to make the most of what was given to them, even allowing Crowell to go in for two touchdowns virtually untouched.

Unfortunately, the second half was a much different story. Surrendering nine total sacks and failing to get any room for the running game virtually killed any offensive rhythm the Browns had. This left the Browns clinging to a three-point lead the entire quarter, alleviating no pressure from their defense.

Thankfully, their defense was able to get the job done. But this doesn’t excuse the terrible play of the offensive line in the second half. All in all, their inexperience and inability to adjust cost them a passing grade.

Tight Ends: A

Once again, Gary Barnidge proved to be the most reliable player on the field on Saturday. Coming up with five huge receptions for 42 yards, the 2015 Pro Bowler led the team in receiving. He also did whatever was asked of him, including blocking both at the line of scrimmage and down the field.

Seth DeValve also got in on the action, making a catch for 21 yards which set up a first-and-goal at the four-yard-line. The rookie out of Princeton was shaken up on the play, but did eventually return and make an impact blocking.

Tight ends were a significant part of Cleveland’s game plan in this matchup, as the Chargers struggle against large targets. This group answered the call, and did exactly what was asked of them.

Most notably, the group came through when the team needed them most. On a game-changing play in the first quarter, Barnidge made a spectacular grab on fourth-down which extended a drive that ended in a touchdown. With the Browns already down 7-0, giving San Diego good field position in this situation could have easily changed the outcome of the game.

This is just one example, as Barnidge was found for two more third-down conversions. Due to his and DeValve’s reliability both blocking and receiving, this often forgotten unit can be rewarded with an “A”.

Defensive Line: A

It was easily the best performance from Cleveland’s defensive line this season. Part of this was due to individual effort, and part was a credit to a more aggressive strategy which paid off.

Pass rush generated by Carl Nassib, Danny Shelton, and Jamie Meder disrupted San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers. While they were unable to finish any sacks, this unit effectively collapsed the pocket on a consistent basis. This is part of the reason Rivers was only able to complete half of his pass attempts.

For one of the first times this season, the Browns were able to stop the running game of the Chargers. Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman were limited to 34 yards combined. Without a running game, the Chargers were extremely limited on offense. Due to this, they were held scoreless for most of the second half despite getting opportunity after opportunity.

The play of the defensive line began what was an incredible effort on defense to preserve the lead. Without Ray Horton’s aggressiveness and willingness to bring pressure consistently, and without the strong play of the front three, fans would not have experienced win number one on Christmas Eve.

Linebackers: C

Much like it was a tale of two halves for the offense, it was also somewhat the same for the defense. The difference was, the first half was when the defense struggled, and the second was when they thrived. Contributing to both ends of this, the linebackers played as the defense as a whole played.

Jamie Collins was once again impressive, flying all over the field and contributing with five tackles. Even more productive though was Christian Kirksey, who led the team with ten tackles. Rookie Emmanuel Ogbah also added to an already very productive rookie campaign with four tackles.

On the first drive, the Browns surrendered a touchdown, and the second a field goal. At this point, it appeared that the Chargers were going to put up 40 points on the afternoon. When the linebackers started playing better though, all of this changed.

In the end though, it really came down to scheme. When the linebackers dropped into coverage, the Chargers found moving the ball to be very easy. When they were sent to pressure Rivers however, San Diego was forced to shorten their routes and were thrown completely off-balance. All of this began with the play of the linebackers, who represented both the best and the worst of the Browns defense on Saturday.

Secondary: B

Even the secondary got in on the pass rushing efforts of the Browns, as Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Ed Reynolds were sent to force the ball out of the hands of Rivers prematurely.

Against San Diego’s receivers, this unit also thrived. Holding wide receivers to a total of 173 receiving yards on the afternoon, Cleveland’s pressure paid off. After an early Travis Benjamin catch of 50 yards on the opening play of the game, Joe Haden and company locked in and forced the Chargers to rely more on their tight ends.

Jamar Taylor also made a huge play by picking off Rivers in the second quarter, and he also had an additional pass break up. This sort of play seemed to be a common theme against San Diego, a reversed narrative from each other week this season when Cleveland’s secondary has been one of their primary weaknesses.

Moving forward, it would seem logical to bring more pressure on opposing quarterbacks in order to assist this secondary. With the way they performed on Saturday under these much different circumstances, Horton and the defense may be on to something.

Special Teams: A

Much could be said for many of these units, but the Browns still wouldn’t have won without a strong effort from their special teams.

Of course, Jamie Meder’s blocked field goal headlines the spectacular play of this unit, serving as one of two field goals missed by Josh Lambo.

But even before this play which could be considered the climax of this game, Cleveland’s special teams set them up in reasonable field position all game long. Mario Alford had his second consecutive productive game, taking back two kickoffs for 56 yards and three punts for 19 yards. On the opening kickoff of the second half, bringing the ball out to the 34-yard-line continued Cleveland’s momentum and set up the drive which gave them their first lead of two possessions.

Against San Diego’s return game, Cleveland’s special teams unit was strong. Cody Parkey did not allow them to have a chance at returning a kick, and the Browns held Isaiah Burse in check, as he averaged just five yards per punt return.

Parkey also knocked two field goals through the uprights, including a challenging 49-yard attempt. While this may be overlooked by many, every point mattered in this one.

But the most impressive aspect of this unit’s performance? The fact that there were no turnovers or penalties committed. This sort of attention to detail in the midst of this nightmare of a season is what ultimately led to an extremely rewarding victory.

Coaching: A

It is safe to say that the coaching deserves a ton of credit after any victory. This one though, was an absolutely extraordinary effort by Hue Jackson and his staff.

Coming off of a short week, the Browns played on Saturday, Christmas Eve. They were also 0-14, and were written off by virtually everyone. Coming into a half-empty stadium on a holiday that they would likely would have much rather spent at home, bringing the intensity they brought all game long didn’t happen by accident.

But even though their effort is most notable, it didn’t guarantee them a win by any means. The coaching staff still had to come up with a brilliant scheme, which they did.

Finally, Ray Horton was more aggressive and brought pressure against a quarterback who lacked mobility. And unlike past weeks, he wasn’t afraid to bring this pressure consistently, no matter what the down and distance may have called for statistically.

On offense, Hue Jackson’s play calling was better than in past weeks. He struck the balance between sticking with a failing running game and opening up the passing attack. They kept the Chargers honest, yet maximized their ability to throw the ball to multiple targets.

This was evident in the fact that the Browns were virtually even in passing and rushing attempts, running the ball 29 times and throwing 28. As a result, they were able to convert 6 of 15 third downs since most were manageable, and converted touchdowns on two of three red zone trips.

Penalties also weren’t a significant issue. The Browns committed just four, costing them a total of 44 yards. They also didn’t turn the ball over all afternoon despite feeling relentless pressure from the Chargers. This sort of discipline despite lacking important pieces on the roster speaks to the ability of the coaching staff to get the team ready for this game.

Winning this game really came down to the coaching staff, who did everything in their power to allow an overmatched Browns team to squeak this one out.

