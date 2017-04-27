Cleveland Browns Get It Right With Myles Garrett

Even though it was an obvious choice, it’s still important that the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett with the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Through all the buzz and rumors about Mitchell Trubisky, it was always going to be Garrett. More importantly, it always should’ve been.

When everything is considered, no one comes close to the amount of raw talent, production and upside of Garrett. It’s not even close, which is why despite the need for a quarterback, Garrett really was the only choice for the Cleveland Browns.

On raw talent

Age: 21 (Born Dec. 29, 1995)

Height: 6-4.25

Weight: 272 lbs

Arm Length: 35.25″

Hand Size: 10.25″

40 Yard Dash: 4.64s

Broad Jump: 10’8″

Vertical: 41″

3-Cone: DNP

Shuttle: DNP

Bench: 33 reps

It would be nice if there were data on his agility, but the data available is outstanding. His explosion for someone his size is remarkable, which is something the Browns value highly. As an example, in order for a 272-pound person to perform a 41-inch vertical jump, it requires just under 930 pounds of force. His broad jump and 40-yard dash are in line with that type of explosive force.

The bench press is a threshold measurement. Once a prospect gets passed a certain number, it becomes pretty academic in terms of projecting them to the NFL. Nevertheless, the fact that Garrett did 33 reps with 35.25-inch arms is really impressive. It confirms what is already pretty obvious: Garrett didn’t miss many days in the weight room.

His age is particularly important. When it comes to looking at the NFL and how draft prospects have translated to the NFL, younger is better. Not only does it increase the chances of a successful NFL career, it’s notable since on average, players don’t reach their physical peak until age 27. In other words, Garrett’s sixth year in the league, so if all goes according to plan, he will be in the first year of his second contract right about the time he reaches his peak.

On production

In 36 career games, Garrett racked up 32.5 career sacks. That’s 30 percent of the team’s sack total for that span and good enough for him to be seventh in SEC career sacks.

Garrett also recorded 48.5 tackles for loss career, which is good enough for 16.2 percent of the team’s total.

One of the popular criticisms lobbed at Garrett is specifically his production against the SEC. For his career, Garrett played 22 games against the SEC and recorded 22.5 tackles for loss in those games with 3.5 coming as a freshman. That means that Garrett had 19 tackles for loss in the 15 SEC games between his sophomore and junior years.

Critics can get hung up on the 12 sacks in his SEC career, but on tape, those teams went into almost every game with the mindset that they were not going to let Garrett beat them. And on more than a few occasions, it still wasn’t enough. Two good examples include Texas A&M against Dak Prescott and Mississippi State last season and Tennessee from this year.

Beyond the stat line, Garrett changed how opponents ran their offense. If they weren’t directly trying to misdirect Garrett, they were doing everything in their power to go the other way. Even with a high ankle sprain, he consistently took away half the field.

Off the field

The worst things people can say about Garrett off the field are he’s ‘too nice’. He hasn’t gotten in trouble and by all accounts he seems to be a model citizen. Garrett majored in architecture because he wants to design and build homes for the less fortunate. He’s into dinosaurs and Marvin Gaye.

Players, both in football and other sports, have commented about Garrett being a positive influence in how he’s been there to support them and demand more from them in terms of work ethic.

Garrett is his own guy and in that respect, he has a lot in common with Joe Thomas. The increasingly outspoken Thomas has always done things his own way, been a nice guy and been a tremendous player in the NFL. He spent his NFL Draft on a fishing boat, is a goofball with his teammates, enjoys yoga and owns part of a barbecue joint. No one questions his dedication to the Browns or the game.

For the Browns, who to this point, have put a premium on character, Garrett is easy to like. Not only is he someone they can trust on the field, but he’s a benefit within the building helping to promote the environment they want from their players. He should fit in nicely with the likes of Joe Thomas, Chris Kirksey and Danny Shelton.

On the Browns

From a analytical standpoint, Garrett projects to be a multiple time All-Pro. Going by the numbers, he’s everything the team could hope for in a defensive end. Then factoring in the type of person he is, he should also become a leader on the team in addition to being a cornerstone.

Garrett immediately steps in as a starting defensive end across from Emmanuel Ogbah. Along with Shelton, the Browns have a young, talented unit up front that could become the identity of the team in Gregg Williams’ defense. It has all the promise and talent to be one of the most feared and best defensive lines in the league.

The pressure is then on those players, Williams and defensive line coach Clyde Simmons to get them producing at a rate that is in line with the investment they’ve made there, setting the tone for the defense.

The rest of this draft won’t be this easy, but that doesn’t make this selection any less important. Garrett sets a distinct tone for this team, this front office and this regime. Getting the best player in the draft and still having 10 picks to add a talented quarterback among other options in this draft class is a huge step in the right direction for the Cleveland Browns.

