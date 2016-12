Cleveland Browns, their fans and bearded weatherman celebrate like crazy after first win

Merry Miss-mas, Cleveland.

The San Diego Chargers’ missed field goal at the end of Saturday’s game at Cleveland gave the Browns and their fans a long-awaited first win, 20-17.

Wide right. 1-14. Praise the football gods, they’re dancing in the streets of Cleveland again.

MISSED IT!!! — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2016

We got it done for the #DawgPound! 🙌 https://t.co/7sAfIujwMt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2016

🎄 Christmas Eve mood 🎄 pic.twitter.com/HYesUmY01m — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2016

Congratulations to the Cleveland Browns. And to Cowboys fan LeBron James, who was at the game to celebrate Browns' 1st win. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 24, 2016

WE DID IT!!! we're #1 (well, win #1) we're better than that 1 detroit lions team! Haha congrats #Cleveland @Browns ☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/DNpdrYjZgv — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 24, 2016

Congrats to #HueJackson & the Cleveland Browns for the big Win today!!! — Josh Cribbs (@JoshCribbs16) December 24, 2016

Happy for Hue Jackson & the Browns organization 🙌🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 24, 2016

I've waited 15 weeks for this not including preseason ! Thank you @Browns Merry Christmas to everyone especially my #BrownsFamily — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 24, 2016

I think @ScottSabolFOX8 is the real winner today. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) December 24, 2016

Wonderful Christmas gift from the @Browns Monday on the @fox8news AM show the 109 day Beard goes! — Scott Sabol (@ScottSabolFOX8) December 24, 2016