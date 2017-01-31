Cleveland Browns duo to participate in panel discussion race

Cleveland Browns Josh McCown and Andrew Hawkins will discuss race relations and social justice reform during a panel discussion on Friday.

Cleveland Browns veterans Josh McCown and Andrew Hawkins will be part of a panel on Friday that will focus on race relations and social justice reform.

The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality and the NFL will collaborate on a town hall discussion entitled, From Protest to Progress: The Power of Sports to Improve Race Relations.

The panel discussion will take place on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. at Texas Southern University as part of the league’s week of events leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday. It will be broadcast live on SiriusXM’s Business Radio, which can be found on Channel 111.

According to RISE, the panel will review the lessons learned from the various activist activities that athletes took part in during the 2016 NFL season, and will also propose potential next steps that the sports industry can take to help drive social change.

In addition to Hawkins and McCown, the panel will include former Browns players Johnson Bademosi, now with the Detroit Lions, and Benjamin Watson, now with the Baltimore Ravens. Other participants include:

Michael Bennett (Seattle Seahawks)

Anquan Boldin (Detroit Lions)

James Ihedigbo (Buffalo Bills)

Malcolm Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

Rashad Jennings (New York Giants)

Brandon Marshall (New York Jets)

Roland Martin (TV One’s News One Now)

Glover Quin (Detroit Lions)

Michael Thomas (Miami Dolphins)

Aeneas Williams (NFL Hall of Fame)

RISE was founded in 2015 by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross. According to its mission statement, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. Led by an unprecedented alliance of professional sports leagues, organizations, athletes, educators, media networks and sports professionals, we use sports to promote understanding, respect and equality.

“Since our inception, we’ve launched initiatives across the country to educate, empower and support athletes, coaches and administrators at every level to be leaders in improving racial equality, while encouraging fans to join with professional athletes and community leaders in taking a pledge to stand against racism.”

This article originally appeared on