Cleveland Browns: Don’t sleep on Seth DeValve in 2017

The Cleveland Browns spent a first-round pick on former Miami tight end David Njoku. However, he isn’t the only young tight end worth keeping an eye on.

The Cleveland Browns added 10 players in the 2017 NFL Draft. One of them was a phenomenal pass-catching tight end from Miami by the name of David Njoku. A lot of eyes are going to be on the first-round addition this offseason, as he should immediately take over for Gary Barnidge, who was let go after Njoku’s selection.

However, Njoku isn’t the only young tight end the Browns want to emerge this season. Last year’s fourth-round pick — former Princeton wideout Seth DeValve — is also in the team’s tight end plans.

Physically, there is a lot to like with DeValve. He’s 6-4, he’s physical and he has enough quickness to be a threat in the passing game. His tools as an athlete are what intrigue Browns coaches the most, including head coach Hue Jackson.

“Here’s a young player who’s heading into his second year, who’s 260-plus pounds who can run and catch,” Jackson said, via the team’s official website, “and you combine him with another young player who we’re putting on our football team who can run and catch.”

If Cleveland wasn’t happy with the progress DeValve has made, the team probably wouldn’t have released Barnidge. Thus, the natural jump in logic is that they think the second-year player is ready to step up and be more of a key contributor.

DeValve only had 10 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns last season, but he didn’t see the field much until late. According to Pro Football Focus, DeValve only saw 92 offensive snaps but he was also the team’s highest-rated tight end.

If DeValve can take positive steps this year, he and Njoku could give Cleveland a dangerous tight-end duo in 2017 and for the next several years.

