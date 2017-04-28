Cleveland Browns: Cutting Gary Barnidge A Big Mistake

The Cleveland Browns traded up to draft Miami tight end David Njoku in Round 1, which was a smart move — but the subsequent release of Gary Barnidge was not.

If I’m grading the Cleveland Browns for their draft haul on Thursday night, they definitely get an A. No, they didn’t address the quarterback position, but they also deserve credit for not panicking and reaching for a quarterback who may-or-may-not be good one day just to say they got one.

What the Browns did do is add three players who should immediately impact the team. Former Texas A&M edge-rusher Myles Garrett instantly improves the defense. Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers instantly improves the return game. Miami tight end David Njoku should immediately change what Cleveland can do on offense.

These three picks were smart, because all three players are physically talented and the Browns lack talent across their roster. This general lack of talent, though, is why it made absolutely no sense for the Browns to then part ways with veteran tight end Gary Barnidge.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the move, Barnidge later took to Twitter to thank the Browns for his time there:

After trading up for #Miami TE David Njoku, the #Browns have informed veteran TE Gary Barnidge he’ll be cut, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

I want to thank the Cleveland Browns for giving me my opportunity and looking forward to seeing the change. Time for the next step. — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) April 28, 2017

I understand that the Browns want to get an extended look at Seth DeValve. Njoku is raw and the team might as well start getting him experience immediately. In no universe, however, is it smart to get rid of a quality pass-catching target when you lack them.

Sure, Barnidge took a step back in 2016 after reaching the Pro Bowl in 2015. He still caught 55 passes for 612 yards and two scores. That kind of production could be useful for a like like Cody Kessler or Brock Osweiler or whoever Cleveland decided to trot out under center.

What will the Browns save by releasing Barnidge? Just $2.75 million in base salary. That barely dents the more than $50 million the team has in cap space, per Spotrac. Unless the 31-year-old Barnidge asked to be released to he could find a contender — as wideout Andrew Hawkins did early in the offseason — this is a bonehead move for the rebuilding Browns.

It makes about as much sense as releasing Terrelle Pryor did. Blowing up the Browns and building from scratch was a necessary step Cleveland had to suffer through last year. However, the strategy only works if you’re going to keep the quality pieces in place so there’s actually something to build upon.

