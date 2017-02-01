Cleveland Browns: Browns should not trade a first-round pick for a QB

The Cleveland Browns have two first-round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, and neither should be traded to acquire a quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns need a franchise quarterback. This is no secret. But the team cannot overspend to acquire an unproven player.

The Browns own two first-round draft picks this year, with players like Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky coming up as quarterbacks who could be taken at either the No. 1 or No. 12 overall spots in the Draft.

Taking one of the two at No. 1 overall ahead of a player like Myles Garrett is questionable, but it is a realistic possibility if either of the two players’ stocks rise over the next few months. This would be the first wrong move the Browns could make.

After years of making the same mistakes in a continuous cycle, the Browns need to avoid making any major investments in a quarterback in 2017. That includes trading a pick to acquire a quarterback.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com wrote an article on Tuesday explaining how the Browns could potentially trade the No. 12 overall pick, and more, to acquire New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

There is plenty of hype surrounding the young quarterback who saw some playing time earlier this season, but he is so unproven it would be a case of larceny for Bill Belichick to get away with such a trade.

This mindset is not just for Garoppolo, but for any quarterback a team would realistically trade to the Browns for the No. 12 overall pick.

Cabot’s article specifically points out Garropolo as a player the Browns want to target, which would make him the latest project at quarterback at a time when the team needs to bolster so many other spots on the field.

Having two first-round picks should mean the Browns can add two defensive stars, yet the rumors surrounding Garoppolo make it seem like the past is only going to repeat itself. The fact Belichick is shopping him around makes one question his potential, considering he could serve as Tom Brady‘s understudy.

The Browns consistently focus on the quarterback position when the rest of the roster needs to be improved, and the same is starting to look true in 2017. These rumors may not come to fruition, but they would not exist if there weren’t rumblings about the Browns making inquiries for certain players.

While there is hype surrounding several quarterbacks, the Browns should not sacrifice any early draft picks for a new signal-caller. It would only harm the development of the team, and of the player brought to town.

