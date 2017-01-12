Cleveland Browns: Beneficiary of the Defensive Switch?

The change in defensive coordinator by the Cleveland Browns from Ray Horton to Gregg Williams more about attitude than scheme, but some players still may stand to benefit from the move.

The difference between running a 4-3 and 3-4 defensive scheme anymore is minimal and largely a matter of preference rather than substance. So much of the defense is based around what teams do in nickel. The more important difference when it comes to the Cleveland Browns switching from Ray Horton to Gregg Williams is philosophical.

One potential beneficiary in the switch in defensive philosophy from Ray Horton to Gregg Williams might be Joe Schobert. When Schobert was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he seemed like a great candidate to slide inside and be depth at linebacker that could specialize in a few areas, in addition to special teams.

Under Horton, Schobert was utilized as an edge player and was ineffective in that role. He made the occasional play, largely because he’d read the play and beat the opponent to the spot. The times he wasn’t able, he’d end up getting overwhelmed at the point of attack or struggle to get off the block and bend around the edge.

At 6-1, 244 pounds (at the NFL Scouting Combine), Schobert is a nice sized linebacker. He doesn’t really have the length or sheer weight necessary to anchor when the opponent runs at him. He’s got size to give at linebacker. Conceivably, Schobert could drop weight, but he’s quite lean. He just happens to be densely built, which is good thing.

What made this particularly confusing was how Schobert was utilized at Wisconsin. He was largely used as an off ball linebacker that could come blitz or come off the edge. This is where he was at his best. Schobert also showed some ability to chase down running plays and play in coverage.

Yes, Schobert would also line up as a declared edge defender in obvious passing situations, but that’s not what he was every down. The Badgers did the same thing with Chris Borland, who was a true middle linebacker that would then be an edge rusher. Alabama has done this at times too. In base packages, they were still off ball linebacker.

Enter Gregg Williams. Whether the Browns stay in an odd front or go to an even front, Schobert should move to a true linebacker position. And one of the areas where Williams should like Schobert is with his ability to blitz, something Williams loves to do.

In college, Schobert showed a tremendous instinct for his timing when it came to the blitz. Inside, outside, he was productive in that role for two years. And with a team that has and will continue to add pass rushing talent, Schobert can add an extra wrinkle.

Once the Browns brought in Jamie Collins, Schobert basically disappeared from the defense. Given the way they were using him, it made a great deal of sense. If, however, this new defensive staff sees Schobert as a versatile linebacker who can fill in a few different places, suddenly he has value to the defense, even if it’s just as an occasional role player.

To Horton’s credit, the Browns utilized a lot of blitzes with linebackers. Often times, it was ‘X’ blitzes with Chris Kirksey and Jamie Collins where the two cross on their way to the backfield, trying to confuse the offensive line in hopes that at least one of them gets through. Whether or not Williams chooses to use that particular style of blitz is unimportant, but if he likes blitzing linebackers, the hope is he sees Schobert as a player he can add to that mix.

If Schobert can officially move to linebacker, it could help in two areas. The Browns have a lot of depth pass rushers. They need more impact a the top, but they have plenty of guys fighting for reps. Tyrone Holmes, Nate Orchard coming off of an injury, Cam Johnson and if they go purely even front, Carl Nassib enters that mix. It’s not an easy place to find reps and this would streamline that process slightly.

Meanwhile, behind Kirksey and Collins at linebacker, it’s players like Demario Davis, Tank Carder, and Dominique Alexander. Davis got a lot of work with the defense, but Carder and Alexander were limited to special teams. Carder has never really been anything more than a special teams player while Alexander was a rookie. Nevertheless, there might be a faster path to the field at linebacker for Schobert than playing on the edge.

Most of the players on the Browns defense will be utilized in the same roles under Williams they had under Horton. Pass rushers will rush the passer. Cover guys will cover. The strategy and thought process behind them might be different, but not the basics. For Schobert, it could be mean a position switch and perhaps putting him in a better position to succeed.

