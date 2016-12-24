Cleveland’s bearded weatherman is a bigger winner than the Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ losing streak was a hairy situation for lots of fans, but more for Scott Sabol than anyone else.

The FOX8 weatherman in Cleveland started growing a beard during the drought and vowed to not shave until the Browns won again.

He had a lot of time to think about his decision — and a lot of beard to think about, too.

The beard even began to get its own mail.

My beard is now getting mail. Seriously? This better be an endorsement deal #scottsbeard #fox8cleveland

A photo posted by Scott Sabol FOX 8 (@scottsabolpics) on

Then, on the eve of Christmas, something crazy happened. The Browns … won.

Indeed. After 109 days, THE BEARD-ENING IS OVER.

Well, add one more day for good luck. He’ll shave Monday morning live on FOX 8.