Cleveland Browns: 4 players to target in free agency

The Cleveland Browns have money to spend and roster holes to fill this off-season. Here are four players the Browns should target in free agency.

It’s time for the Cleveland Browns to put their money where their mouth is.

“We want to take aggressive shots at adding talent to the roster, whether that’s at the trade deadline, free agency or in the draft,” executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said during his press conference to close out the end of the Cleveland Browns 1-15 season.

It is no secret that this Browns team is lacking talent on the roster after cleaning house prior to the 2016 NFL season. The team headed into the off-season with more than $100 million in estimated salary cap space, some of which was used this week to re-sign linebacker Jamie Collins. The Browns should also use some of that space on locking down other key players, such as wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and safety Jordan Poyer, while also looking to bring in talented play-makers in free agency.

Related: Jamie Collins the first of many investments

“No one wants to come and play for the Cleveland Browns” is a phrase often tossed out when it comes to the Browns and free agents, but with money to spend and an experienced, well respected coaching staff, the Browns have a great chance to land some quality free agents come this off-season.

While NFL free agency doesn’t officially begin until March 9, it is never too early to speculate or think about who the Browns should go after. Let’s take a look at four key players the Browns should target in free agency.

Trumaine Johnson, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams

Trumaine Johnson was set to be a hot free agent in 2016, but was franchised tagged by the Los Angeles Rams. With defensive coordinator Greg Williams now in Cleveland and head coach Jeff Fisher gone from Los Angeles, Johnson may not have a chance to stay in Los Angeles. Maybe he would want to come over and play for his former defensive coordinator in Cleveland.

Johnson is elite at his position, having recorded 16 interceptions and 53 passes defended in his first five seasons in the league, and is entering the prime of his career at the age of 27. Injuries have hurt him somewhat in his career, but it doesn’t keep him from getting back on the field fast.

It would cost a pretty penny to bring Johnson in, but adding him opposite of a hopefully healthy Joe Haden could be a great start at building a deadly secondary.

A.Q. Shipley, center, Arizona Cardinals

It is time for the Browns to end the Cameron Erving project at center and bring in someone who can solidify the offensive line.

A.Q. Shipley was one of the better centers in the league last year (via PFF) for the Arizona Cardinals and was highly efficient in being able to stay on the field, something that is important for any player but especially along the offensive line.

Related: Is Ethan Pocic the center of the future?

At this point, anything is better than Erving at center. Center Ethan Pocic from LSU could also be an option in the draft, but the Browns need to get better at the center position and Shipley is someone who can immediately come in and make a splash.

T.J. McDonald, safety, Los Angeles Rams

T.J. McDonald is also one of the players from the “Fisher-era” that could be on his way out of Los Angeles and possibly looking for a new home. McDonald following Trumaine Johnson to Cleveland would be a dream because the Browns would then have two players who were a part of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ system with the Rams.

McDonald, like Johnson, is entering his prime as he is just 25. Secondary help is one the major needs for the Browns this off-season and it would be nice to give Williams a familiar face that could be had for a decent price.

Though the 2017 NFL Draft is plentiful when it comes to safety position (Malik Hooker, Jamal Adams, Jabrill Peppers and Budda Baker, among others), the Browns should take as many shots as they can to build a deep secondary.

Steven Hauschka, kicker, Seattle Seahawks

It’s no secret the Browns struggled at times in the kicking game in 2016. If it wasn’t for a few bad kicks from Cody Parkey, most notably against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns may have ended up with a few more wins this season.

Steven Hauschka is known as one of the more reliable kickers in the game today as he has converted on 87 percent of his field goals and 95 percent of his extra points in his career. When you have the chance to acquire a good one, you go get one.

While it is often said that kickers and special teams don’t matter, a good kicking game allows a team to be able to put more points on the board and cannot be over looked on level of importance.

This article originally appeared on