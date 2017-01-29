Cleveland Browns 3 Round Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns went 1-15 this past year but there’s hope on the horizon. They were able to ink Jamie Collins to a four-year extension and a franchise tag is on the way for Terrelle Pryor. The Browns are in luck with a highly defensive draft class and owning five of the top 65 selections. If you don’t believe good defenses can be formed in rookie seasons just remember that the Falcons are starting three rookies in the upcoming Super Bowl.

The Browns are young which means they have potential. A solid draft can help improve this team for a playoff run in 2018 if there aren’t any surprises in 2017. Of course, having the first overall pick means you get the best player in the draft and that debate has (to this point) been settled.

1

Myles Garrett EDGE, Texas A&M Myles Garrett is without a doubt the best player in this class. Even if EDGE isn’t the most immediate need for the Browns, having the best player in the draft is. There are some who believe that a quarterback should be selected with this pick but when you have a sure fire guy in Garrett you take him. At 6’5 270 pounds he’s versatile on the edge as either a stand up or hand down guy. With Gregg Williams coming to Cleveland, the play designs will continue to get the highly athletic talent into the backfield. Garrett is one of the best we’ve seen at getting to the quarterback since Khalil Mack and Von Miller. If he can even be a slight image of those two then the selection is worth it. Emmanuel Ogbah had a solid rookie year but he needs another counter part on the edge. A combination of Ogbah and Garrett on the outside will cause fits for defensive coordinators. Myles Garrett is the first piece in this draft that should be a turning point for the Browns.

12

Marshon Lattimore Cornerback, Ohio State Joe Haden isn’t the player he used to be. Not because of ability but because he can’t stay on the field. While it’s admiral to think that next season he’ll be healthy it’s also wishful thinking. The Browns are in a position to draft some of the best defensive back prospects we’ve seen in years. Marshon Lattimore is arguably the best defensive player in this year’s corner class. He’s a tall, 6’1 corner who excels in both man and zone coverage. While he only has one year of starting experience, he’s shown that he has the tools and football IQ to continue growing off an excellent season. The Browns locked up Jamar Taylor this last season for three more years. He’s only 25 and needs to be paired with somebody who can man the other side. With Boddy-Calhoun in the slot and two solid corners on the outside, the Browns are able to put together an emerging young group of corners. Lattimore has the talent to be a complete shutdown corner in the NFL. It’s unfortunate that the Browns can’t keep their 27 year old two time Pro Bowler healthy, but there’s no reason why they can’t look for his replacement. It’s been three years since his Pro Bowl season, the Browns shouldn’t be knocked for moving on.

33

Malik McDowell Defensive Lineman, Michigan State The emergence of Montravius Adams may have people forgetting about the talented Malik McDowell. For the Browns, there’s nothing wrong with that. McDowell was originally a top 10 pick coming into the season but a slower 2016 campaign has pushed him back a bit. Regardless of his production, McDowell is a talent that would help boost the defensive line alongside Danny Shelton. The Browns could feature a similar set to what the Rams deployed. McDowell being the quick, up field man like Donald with Shelton emulating Brockers. Sticking by this draft’s selections, the addition of McDowell along with Garrett would make this front seven monstrous. Malik McDowell stands at 6’6 with 280 pounds of muscle. His long frame may seem thin to play in the trenches but he has the skill set to win. Teams could opt to pack on more weight but his quickness is where he’s successful and keeping that trait is important for McDowell’s prospect. The Browns are only a few pieces away from having a young defense that can be one of the best in the AFC North division. With Gregg Williams at the helm, it’s possible this group’s 2016 stats do a complete reversal in 2017.

52

Patrick Mahomes Quarterback, Texas Tech The Browns have consistently struggled to find a quarterback. It’s crazy that a team can go nearly two decades and have only one guy start an entire season. Hue Jackson brought in Robert Griffin III last season but his development was slowed by a week one injury that sidelined him for the majority of the season. Josh McCown is a career backup and a bit of a loose cannon when it comes to the football. Cody Kessler is a safe play but struggles to push the ball downfield. His lack of arm strength and deep ball confidence restrict the offense’s potential. The Browns are best served to keep Kessler as a true backup and bring someone in to compete for the starting gig. Pat Mahomes has the potential to be this year’s Dak Prescott. A bit of a wild card coming into the season, Mahomes has shown improvement in his decision making and touch on the ball. Playing in an air raid offense will be a challenging transition to an NFL setup but his skills are what he’s being drafted for. Mahomes has the strongest arm in this draft and the best deep ball by a long shot. It’s possible through the off-season that Mahomes pushes his stock into the first round, but at the moment a mid second seems like a safe bet. For the Browns, getting a player of this caliber could return it’s value much quicker than most expect.

65

Budda Baker Safety, Washington The Browns struggled severely to cover the slot receivers and tight ends this past year. Offensive coordinators specifically schemed to the safety position when it came to third downs and in the red zone. The Browns are expected to get Jordan Poyer back and Tramon Williams was serviceable towards the end of the season, but it’s time the Browns drafted a playmaker at the position. It’s not that Baker is a third round talent, it’s his size. Budda Baker isn’t big by any means. He stands at about 5’10 with 190 pounds of weight on him. Teams may opt to go after more sizable safeties like Marcus Maye and Justin Evans before giving Budda a call. What’s special about Budda are his instincts and the speed that he plays the game at. When you talk about being an effort guy he’s the best in this class. Budda was a huge reason for why the Washington Husky’s were one of the top secondaries in the country. He has the quickness and instincts to cover slot receivers and the tenacity to challenge tight ends down the seam. If you look at what Gregg Williams was able to do with Rodney McLeod during his time with the Rams you get an idea of what Budda can be. The Browns are a safety away from having a solid secondary. Budda Baker definitely fills a much needed void for a defense looking to improve.

