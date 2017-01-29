Cleveland Browns 3 Round Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns went 1-15 this past year but there’s hope on the horizon. They were able to ink Jamie Collins to a four-year extension and a franchise tag is on the way for Terrelle Pryor. The Browns are in luck with a highly defensive draft class and owning five of the top 65 selections. If you don’t believe good defenses can be formed in rookie seasons just remember that the Falcons are starting three rookies in the upcoming Super Bowl.
The Browns are young which means they have potential. A solid draft can help improve this team for a playoff run in 2018 if there aren’t any surprises in 2017. Of course, having the first overall pick means you get the best player in the draft and that debate has (to this point) been settled.
Myles Garrett
EDGE, Texas A&M
Marshon Lattimore
Cornerback, Ohio State
Malik McDowell
Defensive Lineman, Michigan State
Malik McDowell stands at 6’6 with 280 pounds of muscle. His long frame may seem thin to play in the trenches but he has the skill set to win. Teams could opt to pack on more weight but his quickness is where he’s successful and keeping that trait is important for McDowell’s prospect. The Browns are only a few pieces away from having a young defense that can be one of the best in the AFC North division. With Gregg Williams at the helm, it’s possible this group’s 2016 stats do a complete reversal in 2017.
Patrick Mahomes
Quarterback, Texas Tech
Pat Mahomes has the potential to be this year’s Dak Prescott. A bit of a wild card coming into the season, Mahomes has shown improvement in his decision making and touch on the ball. Playing in an air raid offense will be a challenging transition to an NFL setup but his skills are what he’s being drafted for. Mahomes has the strongest arm in this draft and the best deep ball by a long shot. It’s possible through the off-season that Mahomes pushes his stock into the first round, but at the moment a mid second seems like a safe bet. For the Browns, getting a player of this caliber could return it’s value much quicker than most expect.
Budda Baker
Safety, Washington
