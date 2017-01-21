Cleveland Browns 2017 Senior Bowl Preview: North Roster

Looking at the North Team’s roster at the 2017 Senior Bowl with possible fits for the Cleveland Browns, who will coach the South Team.

The Cleveland Browns staff led by Hue Jackson will be coaching the South team, but they will certainly keep an an eye on the players going for the North team, both in practices and then in interviews. The Chicago Bears headed by John Fox will handle the duties of coaching the North Team this year and they have a number of intriguing players that could fit the Browns.

Starting with the offensive side of the ball, let’s take a look at some of the players from the North Team that Jackson and the Browns should be keeping tabs on as possible fits.

Offense

Nathan Peterman, QB – Pittsburgh: Probably the most talented quarterback at the Senior Bowl and arguably the most pro-ready in the draft. He plays in a pro style offense and has three full years of starting experience.

C.J. Beathard, QB – Iowa: Many Browns fans will recognize him from seeing him play in the Big Ten. Beathard looked promising after a good junior year, but took a major step backward as a senior.

Sefo Liufau, QB – Colorado: Opted to declare as a redshirt junior after graduating and he has a ton of size and talent, but he’s also still quite raw as a passer and probably should have stayed in college. Nevertheless, he could be an attractive longterm project.

Kareem Hunt, RB – Toledo: Running back is low on the list of priorities for the Browns but Hunt is the most talented back at the Senior Bowl. He has a great combination of size, explosion and the ability to contribute in the passing game. He might help himself the most this week and presents a nice value for whoever drafts him.

Amara Darboh, WR – Michigan: Darboh is physically imposing and boasts good production in college. In a similar vein as Devin Funchess, he might have been limited somewhat by the play at quarterback and could be a better pro than collegiate. Darboh had his best games against Michigan’s biggest opponents.

Cooper Kupp, WR – Eastern Washington: Kupp was one of the most productive receivers in the country. The Senior Bowl gives him the ability to showcase his talent against top competition and work to eliminate that question mark for teams interested in him.

Michael Roberts, TE – Toledo: Roberts has an enormous frame and plays the position like a power forward, boxing opponents out to make receptions. He is a problem matchup in the red zone. Roberts has played in a three point stance and appears able to block, but he is quite stiff and needs improvement there. He spent a week at the Shrine Game and performed well there. This could be another positive step for Roberts.

Jeremy Sprinkle, TE – Arkansas: Sprinkle has one of the biggest opportunities at the Senior Bowl. He had one of the dumbest incidents ever when he was arrested for shoplifting at a Belk Store, when Belk gave him and everyone else a $450 gift card.

Sprinkle can do himself a huge favor here by taking on questions from teams and the media about this issue, addressing it and putting it behind him. Dede Westbrook, the wide receiver from Oklahoma, opted out of the Senior Bowl because he did not want to answer questions about his past. He will have to answer them at some point, likely at the combine. Sprinkle can use this to get past it and rebuild some trust with teams.

Additionally, Sprinkle is an inline talent who can block and make some plays as a receiver. This could be a good forum for him to showcase his ability on the field as well.

Julie’n Davenport, OT – Bucknell: Davenport is a highly decorated offensive lineman from the Patriot League who has a body like a basketball player slowing building strength to play offensive tackle. He is light on his feet with size. A good week here and he could really vault himself up draft boards in a class short on offensive tackle talent.

Tyler Orlovsky, C – West Virginia: Pat Elflein’s inability to participate might be Orlovsky’s gain. Orlovsky has played a ton of football in college, playing 50 career games and 42 of those at center. When it comes to individual drills like the pit, the hope is his experience and technique is on display.

Defense

Chris Wormley, DE – Michigan: How big is Wormley? He’s listed at a ridiculous 6-6, 303 pounds and he’s incredibly athletic. If that shrinks to 6-4, 280, he’s still an intriguing player, but that also really changes up just how attractive he is. Wormley is a versatile defensive lineman, but if he’s got the size, he’s most intriguing as a 3-tech defensive tackle for the Browns.

Tarell Basham, DE – Ohio: Basham is a talented edge rusher that had a big year in terms of production. More suited to play a true end than playing on his feet, Basham has athleticism and some power while maintaining some size coming off the edge.

Derek Rivers, DE – Youngstown State: Coming off of his national runner-up season, Rivers also set the all time record for sacks at Youngstown State. He has an NFL body, shows good speed and athleticism for the position and could eliminate some doubts with a good week.

Jaleel Johnson, DT – Iowa: A player that made far more sense with Ray Horton as defensive coordinator, Johnson is a power player at the 3-technique. He can rush the quarterback, but he’s also able to clog up the middle. Johnson could come out of this week as one of the biggest winners as people are catching onto him more and more.

Larry Ogunjobi, DT – Charlotte: More of a traditional 3-tech for an even front defense, Ogunjobi can shoot gaps and cause problems on the interior. Having played at a small school and had a good game against a terrible Louisville offensive line in one of the few bigger games, he has the opportunity to prove himself against tougher competition.

Jourdan Lewis, CB – Michigan: Lewis had an outstanding season at Michigan and was the most dependable defensive back on a star studded defense, including over Jabrill Peppers. Many are expecting Lewis to be a slot corner, but he’d certainly like to show he can play outside as he did for the Wolverines at a high level.

Desmond King, CB – Iowa: King is the most physical corner in this class. He brings it as a run defender and loves to make plays in the backfield. Some are calling King a safety in the NFL, so the focus will be on King’s hips and his recovery speed in practice.

Chidobe Awuzie, CB – Colorado: Awuzie was the most successful part of an extremely formidable Buffaloes secondary, which would see at least three of its players on NFL rosters next year. Awuzie did a little bit of everything on that defense, playing a true corner, the slot, and safety responsibilities. How he performs when he’s forced to just play man will be the focus.

Rasul Douglas, CB – West Virginia: A big corner who had an extremely productive season making plays on the football. Like with King, he might be viewed as a safety or a press corner.

Lorenzo Jerome, S – St. Francis (PA): Jerome is coming off a week at the NFLPA game and had a terrific season this year. A terrific athlete and asked to do just about everything in his defense, it will be interesting to watch him focus on specific areas in drills in this format against top competition.

