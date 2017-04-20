Cleveland Browns: 2017 Schedule Released

It’s Year Two for Hue Jackson as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Will things get any easier for this team as we take a look at the 2017 schedule?

Considering the Cleveland Browns were a one-win team in 2016, does it really matter who is on their schedule this year?

The franchise is once again in the midst of a rebuilding program, led by head coach Hue Jackson. In his debut season with the club, his team finished 1-15 and that lone victory didn’t come until Week 16.

We also know that the Browns own the top pick in the NFL draft and it remains to be seen what the club will do with the pick.

As far as the regular-season slate, the team has to deal with their AFC North rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. There is also a tilt with the Minnesota Vikings in London, England.

Here is how the complete 2017 schedule lays out for the Cleveland Browns:

As usual, this franchise was busy in free agency. The team added a pair of standout offensive linemen in center J.C. Tretter (Green Bay Packers) and guard Kevin Zeitler (Cincinnati Bengals). They also made an unusual trade with the Houston Texans to obtain quarterback Brock Osweiler. It was a deal that also netted a second-round pick in 2018. And while there was speculation that the five-year signal-caller wouldn’t be on the roster very long, apparently he’s in the mix when it comes to the starter’s job.

Since returning to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999, the Cleveland Browns own an 88-200 win-loss record and haven’t had a winning season since 2007. Perhaps this is the year the turnaround begins.

