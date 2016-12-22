Cleveland Browns 2017 mock draft: Week 16 edition

With the Cleveland Browns owning a record of 0-14, it is time to begin looking ahead at the 2017 NFL Draft with a full Browns mock draft.

As the season wraps up for the winless Cleveland Browns over the course of the next two weeks, it is time to fully turn all attention to improving the team in the offseason. The 2017 NFL Draft in April will be here before fans will know it and the Browns currently have four selections in the top-50 to draft young talented difference-makers to change the culture of this team.

Throughout the offseason I will be covering draft prospects and releasing mock drafts that address the Browns draft needs. The 2017 draft class features a defensive loaded class that can help transform the team’s league-worst defense.

For this mock draft I used fanspeak.com, which allows one to draft for a team while the other teams are simulated. This draft uses the updated CBS Sports Big Board. Without further ado here is the first edition of the Browns only mock draft using the draft order updated as of Week 16. Happy Holidays!

Round 1 Pick 1: Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M

Garrett has been linked by almost all analysts to be the clear-cut top prospect in the draft. Quarterback remains the Browns’ top priority but this is a case where the best overall player still fills a huge need for the team.

The defense currently ranks dead last in the league in team sacks with 21. The defense hasn’t been able to generate a consistent pass rush on opposing quarterbacks and it has led to big plays against the secondary. Garrett is freakishly athletic and will give the Browns the ability to line him up as a traditional defensive lineman or bring him off the edge as a stand-up rusher.

Garrett possesses all the tools to become a dominant pass rusher and be the cornerstone piece to transform the defense. Additionally, Garrett is still just 20 years old and won’t turn 21 until after A&M’s bowl game.

Garrett has rare pass rushing traits that don’t come around every year. He has the potential to post 10+ sack seasons for years to come in the AFC North. It is easy to compare Garrett to former A&M teammate Von Miller for their pure pass rushing ability. However, Miller measures in at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds compared to Garrett at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds. So imagine a hybrid player of Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney and that’s how special Myles Garrett could be.

Round 1 Pick 9: Jamal Adams, Safety, LSU

The Browns defense is also in dire need for two starting safeties. Adams has shown the ability to play strongly against both the pass and run. His versatility to play near the line of scrimmage but also mirror and cover receivers makes him the top safety in this draft class. He is a physical tackler against the run and a ball hawk in the secondary.

NFL Network’s draft scout Daniel Jeremiah called Adams’ game similar to that of Pro Bowler Eric Berry, saying, “I don’t think he’s quite as fast as Berry was coming out of college, but he plays the game the same way. His combination of physicality, instincts and energy is very enticing. I love his aggression and passion for the game.”

Another comparison swirling around Adams is that of former LSU Tiger safety Tyrann Mathieu aka “Honey Badger.” Their style of showing rare instincts and hard-hitting ability draws for an easy comparison. However, Adams is significantly bigger than Mathieu at 6 feet tall, 211 pounds, compared to Mathieu at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds. Adams’ natural playmaking ability would give the Browns a game-changer in the secondary. The first two first-round selections would prove to be franchise-changing on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 2 Pick 1: Deshaun Watson, Quarterback, Clemson

Entering the season, Deshaun Watson was regarded as the top quarterback and had potential to be the number one pick. Hype around him has dwindled despite being a Heisman finalist and leading Clemson into the college football playoff.

Out of the big three of talked about quarterbacks, Watson, DeShone Kizer and Mitch Trubisky, Watson is the safest and in my opinion still the best choice. Watson is a three-year college starter and has much more experience to enter the pro game than the others. Watson’s knock is that he is coming from a spread one-read offense and has drawn comparisons to Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota, now in his second pro season, is playing at an extremely high level and has Tennessee in the playoff hunt.

Watson is a dual-threat quarterback who has great athletic ability to keep plays alive with his legs. What I love most about Watson is his leadership and his IQ. Watson is praised by teammates as being a strong leader, often willing his team to victories. Another plus about Watson is that he recently just graduated from Clemson this December in only three-and-a-half years. This shows his commitment to not only finishing his degree but also finishing a whole semester early shows a lot about his character.

The downside to Watson is Clemson uses a lot of quick one-read throws and question arise about whether Watson can consistently work pass progressions at the next level. This is a reason he has fallen on some analyst’s draft boards and would be a steal at the top of round two. Also, by picking Watson in round two, there will be no pressure to play him right away and instead the Browns can let him sit and grow as a player and play whenever he is ready.

Round 2 pick 17: Cordrea Tankersley, Cornerback, Clemson

With the selection of Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the second round, the Browns select his teammate in Tankersley a few picks later. Tankersley is a big physical corner, which is a pressing need for the Browns secondary. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Tankersley is the ideal size for an NFL cornerback. He is best projected as a man-corner with his size and length.

During his senior year, Tankersley has elevated his draft stock by being Clemson’s top shutdown defensive back all season. Tankersley has three interceptions on the 2016 season and has shown solid ball skills and playmaking ability to become an NFL starter immediately as a rookie.

In many scouts’ views, Tankersley is a better prospect than his former Clemson teammate Mackensie Alexander who was drafted in the second round in 2015. Tankersley is the bigger prospect and has better all round college production then Alexander.

Tankersley will remain one of the top senior cornerback prospects this winter and will face a tough test against the Ohio State receiving corps in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl playoff game.

Round 3 Pick 1: D’onta Foreman, Running Back, Texas

Isaiah Crowell has had solid production when given the opportunity this season, averaging a career-high 4.6 yards per carry. Crowell had a lot of early season success in Hue Jackson’s run scheme. However, Jackson has abandoned the run all season in the second half of games, affecting Crowell’s production.

Crowell has yet to record a game this season with over 20 carries. Jackson has not committed to feeding Crowell and this is evident by his lack of carries. Crowell has limited vision as a ball carrier and often takes unnecessary stutter steps in the backfield before hitting the hole. He has the ability to produce in the right circumstances, but isn’t right now and will never be an elite option at the position in Cleveland.

The selection of Foreman will give the Browns offense a true every-down threat. In a very deep and talented running back class that features Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook, Foreman could very well be available in the bottom half of the second round or the top of the third round. Foreman proved to have elite college production leading the nation in rushing with 2,208 yards.

He also proved to be one of the most durable backs in the country leading the nation in carries with a whooping 323 carries. Foreman is a big physical back built for the AFC North. Foreman is listed at 6-foot-1, 249 pounds per Texas’ measurements.

In my view from watching his tape this past season, Foreman is a tough runner who can carry the running load for an NFL team. At his size he has displayed quickness and explosion when reaching the second level of defenses. With the addition of Foreman, the Browns offense will have an aggressive runner capable of running through the physical AFC North defenses as well as adding a touchdown machine in the red zone.

Foreman’s style of play compares similarly to Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart. Finding a comparison for Foreman is tricky because he is truly one of a kind when it comes to combining his size with quickness. Stewart excels in the power run game using his combination of strength, quickness and vision to excel in the Panthers’ power run sets.

Foreman only had nine catches at Texas and doesn’t look to be a receiving threat out of the backfield but that’s where current Browns running back Duke Johnson can be utilized. Johnson is a complete 360 of what Foreman brings to the table and with his ability to make plays in space and out of the backfield.

Drafting Foreman will give the Browns offense the perfect complement of backs, similar to what Hue Jackson had in Cincinnati with Jeremy Hill and Giovanni Bernard.

Round 4 Pick 1: Tyler Orlosky, Center, West Virginia

Orlosky is a hometown kid, attending high school at Cleveland powerhouse St. Edwards. He isn’t the best athlete but he plays tough and physical to get his job done.

Orlosky has played center for the West Virginia Mountaineers but has experience at guard. Unpopular to what other media members are saying, I believe Cam Erving has been improving at center and will be the starting center moving forward next season. Although Orlosky’s most experience is at center this is a selection to add depth and nastiness along the line. In an interview with CBS draft expert Dane Brugler, Orlosky was asked if he thought he could play guard:

“I think so. That’s what I was recruited for and that’s what I liked and played all through high school. I wanted to stay at guard, but knew I had a better opportunity at center, especially as a red shirt freshman. Through high school, my coach told me to be prepared to play center because that was my best chance and he was right. I was a little hesitant at first, but it worked out well.”

For the Browns, adding a physical lineman like Orlosky gives depth along the unit as he can play both the center and guard positions.

Round 4 Pick 37: Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan

Building a dominant front seven needs to be a priority for the Browns and the selection of Glasgow provides reinforcement. Glasgow, a fifth year senio,r has been one of Michigan’s strongest defenders all season.

Glasgow will play a similar role to Jamie Meder and will give the Browns another big-bodied, productive player to contribute to the two-gap run stopping responsibilities Meder and Danny Shelton hold.

Round 5 Pick 1: Damotae Kazee, Cornerback, San Diego State

The Browns’ secondary is in need for a complete makeover and Kazee is another corner that can provide depth. Kazee is a smaller corner at 5-foot-10 and projects as a nickel or slot corner.

Despite limited size, Kazee is a playmaker, causing 15 turnovers in his collegiate career. Kazee recorded eight interceptions this past season including one in San Diego State’s bowl victory over Cincinnati. Kazee plays with confidence and has shown the ability to play in man coverage. He can provide depth in sub packages to cover faster and smaller receivers in today’s pass-happy NFL.

Round 5 Pick 30: Jeremy Sprinkle, Tight End, Arkansas

Gary Barnidge is on the wrong side of 30 and has not performed to the same level of his Pro Bowl campaign in 2015. Sprinkle gives the Browns a young athletic weapon that can be incorporated in the offense.

Sprinkle is 6-foot-5 and is a huge red-zone threat with his frame and athletic ability. Sprinkle is a matchup nightmare and contains abilities to be a playmaker at the next level if developed properly. Sprinkle could give the offense a big target and vertical threat. On the season in 2016, he has 33 receptions for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Round 5 Pick 36: Riley Bullough, ILB, Michigan State

Bullough produced nicely in the Spartans’ defense totaling 76 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss. Bullough can provide depth and special teams services in his rookie year behind Christian Kirksey, Demario Davis and Jamie Collins.

Round 6 Pick 1: Xavier Woods, SS, Louisiana Tech

Woods has flown under the radar playing in Conference USA, but the safety has had solid production in his career at Louisiana Tech. The senior defensive back has 14 career interceptions (5 in 2016). Woods is a physical, playmaking safety and might be a value pick late in the draft.

This article originally appeared on