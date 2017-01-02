Cleveland Browns: 2-round, way too early mock draft

The Cleveland Browns have several holes to fill on the roster. Here is one way they can do that in the first two rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since the NFL regular season is officially over for the 1-15 Cleveland Browns, it is time to talk about the day that we always hope will change the team’s future for the better. Draft Day.

For the first time in the NFL draft since the year 2000, the Cleveland Browns will own the No. 1 overall pick. Hard to believe to believe it has been that long with all the losing the Browns have accounted for since the franchise was brought back in 1999.

While the draft is something Browns fans always get excited for, the team usually seems to let fans down by the end of it. Last year, the Browns made a ton of great moves during the draft that set the team up great for this draft in addition to getting some great picks out of it.

The Browns traded out of the second overall pick in 2016 and received two first-round picks (2016 & 2017), a second-round pick (2018), a third-round pick (2016) and a fourth-round pick (2016) from the Philadelphia Eagles because the Browns weren’t sold on quarterback Carson Wentz. (Rightfully so.)

Cleveland also decided to trade back again in the first round last year, swapping first-round picks with the Tennessee Titans and also receiving a second-round (2017) and a third-round pick (2016).

After those trades, the Browns still ended up with a potential star wide receiver and many others, while setting themselves up with five picks in the first three rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns could end up with 13 picks in this upcoming draft. This mock draft will focus on the first two rounds based on the team needs and players that will be available for the Browns to select at that point in the draft. It is early, but Browns fans need something to get excited for after a one-win season.

Round 1, Pick 1: DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

“With the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Myles Garrett, defensive lineman from Texas A&M.”

Garrett, a two-time All-American, is the consensus pick at the No. 1 position on several draft boards, and rightfully so as he is an athletic machine. The 6-foot-5 and 270-pound Garrett is the most dominant pass rusher in the draft. In his three-year career at Texas A&M, Garrett totaled 31 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles.

One thing that NFL scouts wanted to see more of from Garrett was his ability to play the run, and he stepped it up immensely this year as one of the highest rush defenders in college football. Garrett is a disruptive force and a major player that opposing offenses have to account for every week during game prep and the most NFL-ready player in this year’s draft.

Why Garrett?

A quarterback should be at the top of the Browns list of needs, but in a draft class full of mysteries at the quarterback position Garrett is the only option. Garrett is the better choice over players like Alabama’s Jonathan Allen because of how freaky athletic Garrett is. Allen could possibly be the better fit for the Browns defensive scheme but Garrett is the better prospect.

The Browns were near the bottom of the league in sacking the quarterback and one of the worst when it comes to holding opposing rushers in check in 2016. Garrett is someone who can come in and impact that immediately on defense.

Round 1, Pick 12: QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson

The trade with the Philadelphia Eagles ends up giving the Browns a franchise quarterback for years to come.

A two-time Heisman finalist, two-time Davey O’Brein award winner and a 2015 All-American, Deshaun Watson has all the achievements in college football that you expect. He is simply great at doing everything.

Watson’s poise in the pocket, pocket awareness and high football IQ are probably some of the things that impress the most when watching his film. Watson has the ability to move defenders with his eyes, and always knows what he needs to do every play to keep the drive alive. Watson’s leadership ability is also something everyone raves about, and that’s important and something you want in a franchise quarterback. Oh, and he can make any throw you want him and can use his legs if need be to keep a drive alive.

Why Watson?

Most Cleveland Browns fans want to go after North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky or Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer. Both quarterbacks have emerged as better prospects in this year’s “horrible” quarterback class, but it seems that both are projects, while Watson is the more well-rounded and more experienced prospect in the draft.

Watson also always seems to shine in the big moments and that’s something that should get Browns fans amped up about the possibility of him coming to Cleveland.

Round 2, Pick 1 (No. 33 Overall): OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Realistically, the Browns have a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball. With this pick the Browns get a player who could possibly end up being the second coming of 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas.

Ryan Ramczyk is the starting left tackle for the Wisconsin Badgers and has shown enough that scouts are raving that he will go in the first round this year. Ramczyk is the most NFL-ready offensive tackle in the draft. Not only is he the best run blocker in the draft, he also is one of the best pass protectors. Ramczyk’s sample size is small, but he has shown scouts enough in that sample size that he is the best in his position in college football.

Why Ramczyk?

The Browns gave up a league-high 66 sacks this season, well ahead of the Los Angeles Rams, who gave up 49. Fans saw the blue print that the Dallas Cowboys have, draft and build up the offensive line to protect the quarterback and opening up the running lane. The offensive line is one of the most important, if not the most important, part of the offense.

Ramczyk does have a hip injury that he has been playing with, but that will let him fall into the second round. While Ramczyk is a left tackle, the Browns can put him on the right side opposite Thomas and then move him to the left once Thomas decides to hang his cleats up.

Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 50 Overall): C Pat Elflein, Ohio State

The Browns should be ready to give up on Cameron Erving at center, or at least bring in someone who can challenge him. Pat Elflein, a 2016 All-American for Ohio State, has been the best center in college football this season.

After making the change from guard to center, Elflein has made great gains in winning the Rimington Trophy for the best center in college football. Elflein is highly rated at both the guard and center positions, and is one of the best run-blockers in college football.

Why Elflein?

The Browns need to select Elflein for the same reason they need to draft Ryan Ramczyk. The offensive line is horrendous and it is the most important part of the offense. With no offensive line for run blocking and pass protecting, you cannot succeed in the NFL.

Even if the Browns don’t end up using Elflein as a center, they can move him down and use him as a guard. Also, why haven’t the Browns been looking at Ohio State for talent with all the recent studs they have put in the NFL?

Overall, this draft is about building a really good foundation and the best kind of foundation you can have is great protection. Garrett can play in any defensive scheme, Watson is the best quarterback in this draft, and the Browns beef up the offensive line with two of the best prospects in college football.

The Browns are building for the future and this is the best possible way to improve the roster while also setting up a good foundation years to come.

