Clemson RB Wayne Gallman declares for NFL Draft

It was anticipated that Clemson would lose a handful of talented underclassmen from their National Championship team to the NFL Draft. Redshirt junior running back Wayne Gallman confirmed early on Tuesday that he would be leaving school.

A projected draft pick, the Communication studies major will forgo his final year of eligibility. Gallman set Clemson’s single season rushing record with 1,527 yards last season and leaves Clemson fourth in career rushing. He would have only needed 538 yards to break their school record had he come back.

Gallman’s announcement comes on the heels of quarterback Deshaun Watson announcing his intentions to go pro. Gallman decided to break the news on Twitter:

A 6-0, 210 pound running back, Wayne Gallman has decent speed. The Georgia native has good vision and has an impressive burst that separates him from other running backs. His lateral agility also separates him, and he has the ability to make defenders miss. However, he is an upright runner who will succeed more in a zone running scheme than a power scheme.

Most estimate Gallman to be picked between rounds two and four. This year’s draft class of running backs is deep, but assuming that he tests out well he could be the fifth or sixth running back off the board in April.

Wayne Gallman compares favorably to other backs with good agility that have found success in zone schemes in the NFL. The closest comparison is another former ACC runner, Devonta Freeman. They are roughly the same size and their vision and agility are their best abilities. Gallman, however, isn’t nearly on Freeman’s level in the passing game and will have to improve there.

There are a number of teams that have deployed a zone running scheme and could call Gallman’s name in order to bolster their running back rotation. The Broncos, Buccaneers, Ravens, and Redskins make the most sense as destinations. Depending on how the coaching cycle finishes, there could be more teams that see Gallman as a fit to their scheme.

