CJ Prosise to practice Tuesday, expected to play

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for their divisional round game against the Atlanta Falcons, they’ll be doing so with rookie RB CJ Prosise finally healthy once again.

When the Seattle Seahawks take the field in Atlanta this weekend, they are expected to have their most explosive offensive player back with them. After missing the last few weeks with a broken shoulder blade, CJ Prosise is expected back this week.

Pete Carroll says on @710ESPNSeattle that RB CJ Prosise will practice on Tuesday — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) January 9, 2017

“Expected” is the key word there. It isn’t guaranteed. Prosise will have to make it through the week of practice and then get cleared for contact after doctors reassess his should blade Friday afternoon.

Fitting Prosise back into the rotation won’t be a difficult transition for the Seahawks. He’ll slide comfortably into the rotation as the 3rd-down back. He’ll also be nice to have available in case Thomas Rawls is still feeling all those hits from last week’s game.

Thomas Rawls: “Feeling every bit of those carries right now.” — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 8, 2017

The last time Rawls made comments like that was after Seattle’s game against Carolina. The following week Rawls looked slow and sluggish and was mostly ineffective against the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks cannot afford to have a sluggish run game in Atlanta this week. Rawls should be fine and ready to go. If he isn’t though, having an explosive runner like Prosise available will be a major plus.

The rest of the injury update today wasn’t as positive. Big defensive tackle Tony McDaniel is still a major question mark with a concussion. With Atlanta’s rushing attack looming, the Seahawks need their big run stuffer back healthy.

The other concern is FB Marcel Reece. His foot was stepped on against Detroit and the Seahawks feared it might be broken. It turns out that is isn’t, but his status for this week’s game is in serious jeopardy.

This article originally appeared on