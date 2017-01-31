City of San Diego Reaches Out to the Raiders After Vegas Investment Folds

Las Vegas is looking less likely for the Raiders going forward

With casino mogul Sheldon Adelson folding on a multi-million dollar investment towards the Oakland Raiders moving to Las Vegas, a new location for the Raiders has presented itself.

According to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune, the city of San Diego reached out to NFL officials about moving the team to San Diego. Fans in southern California were heartbroken when the Chargers left for Los Angeles, and the latest developments surrounding the Raiders creates the perfect opportunity for both parties.

While Adelson is reportedly pulling his $650 million investment in the “Las Vegas Raiders” the investment firm Goldman Sachs is looking into partnering with owner Mark Davis to keep the Vegas NFL franchise alive.

Kevin Acce of the San Diego Union-Tribune laid out the challenges Davis could encounter should he look towards San Diego.

An effort to bring an NFL franchise to San Diego would actually be aided by the proposal to build a soccer stadium and mixed-use development on the Mission Valley site that currently houses Qualcomm Stadium. The proposed development, which calls for a 20,000-seat stadium for an MLS expansion franchise along with housing, retail, office and entertainment space, sets aside a 16-acre parcel specifically for an NFL stadium. The MLS proposal calls for the San Diego State football team to play in the smaller stadium, which would expand to 30,000 for football games. The Aztecs, who would prefer a slightly larger venue, could conceivably play in an NFL stadium (as could the Holiday Bowl).

The next NFL owners meeting will be held in two months, where more updates surrounding the future of the Raiders are expected to be made.

This article originally appeared on