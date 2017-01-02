Cincinnati Bengals Will Draft Ninth in 2017 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals will get the ninth pick overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, but is it a bittersweet prize for a terrible season?

The Cincinnati Bengals went out on Sunday and split their season series with division rivals the Baltimore Ravens with a 27 to 10 victory. However the win was a bittersweet memory of a under performing season in 2016. The only real benefit, the Bengals will have the number nine draft position in this years draft.

We have given you our first mock draft of the season and broken down players to watch. It really comes down to the season being a loss and the Bengals getting the benefit of being so terrible in 2016.

The Bengals have not had a top 10 draft pick since they took A.J. Green with the fourth pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. They also picked up Andy Dalton in the second round with the 35 overall pick and third pick of the round.

With the 6-9-1 season, the Bengals finished third in the division behind the Ravens and division winner Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the season can’t help but feel like a lost cause with the expected return of Marvin Lewis in 2017 and retention of offensive coordinator, Ken Zampese.

What can the Bengals do to win the draft this year? They need to focus on needs. They need to get their focus away from the best player on the board. Marvin Lewis has had some success in drafting though. A.J. Green, Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins, Andy Dalton, as well as former Bengal, Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

They have struggled lately in the draft. Players like Cedric Ogbuehi, Darqueze Dennard, and Margus Hunt have not panned out like many hoped. In fact, the Bengals past few years are looking like a bust with injuries, under performances, and immaturity.

The Bengals will need to look at players who can help them immediately instead of playing the red-shirt year like they have done in the past. If the Bengals can find sure players like Green and Dalton, they could be right back in the hunt in 2017.

This article originally appeared on